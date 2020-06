Feature Winners: June 16-21, 2020

Tuesday June 16, 2020

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Hopkins

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Kyle Larson

Wednesday June 17, 2020

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Justin Grant

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Kyle Larson

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Lucas Wolfe

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathan Hughes

Thursday June 18, 2020

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Hopkins

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Kyle Larson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colton Heath

Friday June 19, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tim Shaffer

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Robby Bartchy

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Robbie Stillwaggon

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Nick Tucker

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jared Peterson

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – James Setters

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Aaron Leffel

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series – Matt Juhl

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Stu Snyder

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jack Sodeman Jr.

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady Bacon

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Chris Windom

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets – Will Armitage

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Garrett Duff

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars – Blake Carrick

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Zack Merritt

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Austin Pierce

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Carson Short

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Carney II

Saturday June 20, 2020

4-17 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Series – Daniel Miller

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association / USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Wyatt Burks

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Chad Wilson

Adams County Speedway – Corning, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League – Riley Kreisel

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brandon Allen

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series – Stevie Sussex

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Frankie Herr

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – USA – Indiana Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Ethan Barrow

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ryan Ruhl

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Jack Berger

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Makeup feature from 6/6 – Rick Kobs

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Kyle Clark

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series – Dusty Lawson

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Taylor Velasquez

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Alabama Sprint Car Nationals – Darnny Martin Jr.

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cole Duncan

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Lindsay Barney

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Dylan Shatzer

Harris Speedway – Harris, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Lance Moss

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Michael Fanelli

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dusty Ballenger

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC – Spencer Bayston

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Kaleb Montgomery

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Blake Robertson

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints – Devin Kline

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jamie Ball

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Aaron Reutzel

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Milies Paulus

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brandyn Griffin

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Kyle Larson

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Chris Windom

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brent Beauchamp

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Mike McVetta

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Must See Racing – Indy summer Nationals (Non-Wing) – Kody Swanson

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Casey Tillman

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Zach Morrow

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Nick Sweigart

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Anthony Macri

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Greg Hodnett Memorial – Jan Howard

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett Memorial – Tim Crawley

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Aric Sooter

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints – Brian Ruhlman

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Cody Gerdes

Sportsdrome Speedway – Jeffersonville, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Jack Macenko

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Keith

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Dave Helliwell

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws – Carson Macedo

Sunday June 21, 2020

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Tanner Thorson

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chris Windom

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Car Series – Dusty Lawson

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean Becker

Stuart Raceway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trefer Waller

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Chris Dodd