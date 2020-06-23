“Deuces are Wild” as POWRi Leagues Unite at Charleston Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/22/2020) Friday, June 26th, Charleston Speedway in Charleston, Illinois will host “Deuces are Wild” as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League rev-up the racing excitement.

With $2000 to the winner and $200 to all feature starters. Also running that night for the spectator’s enjoyment will be the always exciting “Charleston Limited Late Models” setting the stage for multiple classes of speed.

To purchase tickets in advance for this one-of-a-kind show visit: https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1210614&store=11903. Online ticket sales will stop at 8 am on race-day with remaining tickets available at the front gate.

Pits open at 2pm Saturday with driver’s registration scheduled between 3-5:30pm. Drivers meeting at 5:45pm, engine heat 6pm. Hot-Laps start at 6:30pm with racing to follow. Front Gates for spectators will open 4pm.

While the points battle for this year is already in to play, this weekend will be crucial for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League drivers who will be trying to capitalize and clinch the 2020 championship. Current point leader, with 1170 points, Jake Neuman finished 3rd in championship points last year and will be attending this weekend’s race in hopes of extending his overall points lead. Cannon McIntosh is 60 points behind Neuman, and is on a hot streak this year, he has won two of the last seven POWRi races he has attended along with five top-fives. McIntosh is ready to take on Charleston Speedway for his first time this weekend, along with Haubstadt. Charleston Speedway is going to be a new track to a lot of our drivers.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League’s championship quest continues to heat up with five features in the history-books for the 2020 season. Currently, defending champion #91 Riley Kreisel, from Warsaw, MO. appears to have momentum, separating himself from the field with back-to-back feature victories and gaining the top spot in the season standings. Jack Wagner #77 of Lone Jack, MO., stays close to the top of the leaderboard, only twenty points back from Kreisel. Wagner has proven consistency with two straight runner-up placings and continually running within the top-ten. Race-one winner and Auburn, IL. Resident, Mario Clouser #6 rounds out the podium placement for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League, heading into a two-day point weekend of racing.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the night’s racing program? POWRi.TV has you covered with subscription or event-bundles available today. Catch all the racing action LIVE and only on POWRi.TV.

POWRi is currently working on revising July and August events with updates upcoming. Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.