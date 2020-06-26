USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET MID-AMERICA SWING ARRIVES JULY 17-21

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 25, 2020)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will make its annual mid-summer, mid-America swing with four races in a five-night span beginning with a July 17-18 doubleheader at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, for the first time ever on July 19 at Caney Valley Speedway in Kansas, and concluding with Tuesday Night Thunder July 21 at Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

The busy week of midget racing gets underway with a double-dip of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget action at the quarter-mile dirt oval at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.

The 3rd Annual Riverside Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac Midwest Midget Championship presented by Westin Packaged Meats and Schmidt’s Sanitation weekend at Jefferson County was expanded to two nights in 2019 with Jason McDougal collecting his first career series win while Tyler Courtney won the second night en route to the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget championship.

Chad Boat (2016), Tanner Thorson (2017) and Justin Grant (2018) won the first three series events held at Jefferson County.

The series gets back on the road the following night, Sunday, July 19, to head to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kansas for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget debut at the 1/4-mile dirt oval.

The event at Caney Valley will mark the series’ first ever visit to track, and first in the state of Kansas since the Chad McDaniel Memorial at Solomon Valley Speedway in Beloit, Kans. during the 2018 season. USAC and the Chad McDaniel Memorial race promoters are working towards the resumption of the event in 2021, which would be the 10th edition of the race.

After one day to take a breath, the series is back on the gas for Tuesday Night Thunder, which comes to Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway on Tuesday, July 21. The 2019 edition of the event saw an amazing seven lead changes amongst six drivers with Logan Seavey becoming the sixth and final leader for the final seven laps to score the victory. Oklahoman Christopher Bell triumphed in the first USAC event at Red Dirt in 2018.

For July 17-18 at Jefferson County, tickets are available NOW at www.JeffersonCountySpeedway.com. The event will once again coincide with the Jefferson County Fair and will feature a free concert after the races both nights at the beer garden.

The Jayhusker Non-Wing Micros will join the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets both nights. Gates open at 5pm CT, with qualifying at 6:30pm and racing at 7pm each night.

Adult general admission tickets at Jefferson County are $20 while high school students and younger are $5. Reserved seating is $25 (available online only in two-day packages). Only 1,200 tickets will be sold as the venue is limited to 75% capacity under state regulations. All remaining tickets will be sold the day of show at the main grandstand gate starting at 5pm. Pit passes will not be limited and will be available at the pit gate on the day of show only.

At Caney Valley, general admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pit passes are $35 apiece. Advance tickets will go on sale Monday, June 29, on www.myracepass.com. Pits open at 3pm CT, grandstands at 4pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with racing to follow. The NOW600 Non-Wing Micros will also be in action.

For Red Dirt, the gates open at 5pm CT with qualifying at 7pm and racing to immediately follow. Adult general admission tickets are $25. High school students and younger are $5 (must show student ID). Kids age 5 and under are free. The tailgate area is $120 per carload (limit 8 and they must be in the vehicle and only one ice chest per vehicle). Pit passes are $35 for adults, and $10 for children age 5 and younger. The NOW600 Non-Wing Micros are also on the event card.

All USAC National events can be seen LIVE exclusively on FloRacing.