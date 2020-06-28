Photo Gallery: GLSS at Crystal Motor Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Jared Horstman. (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Max Stambaugh (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#97) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Andrew Scheid (#77). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour (#16W) and Linden Jones (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman. (Jim Denhamer photo) Mike Astrauskas (#3A) and A.J. Payne (#33). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17) and Linden Jones (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman with his family and crew in victory lane Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour (#16W) and Jay Steinebach (#10C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Horstman Wins GLSS Feature at Crystal Photo Gallery: GLSS at I-96 Speedway Photo Gallery: GLSS and MTS at Tri-City Ryan Ruhl Runs to GLSS Victory at Hartford Photo Gallery: ASCS National Tour / GLSS at I-96 Speedway Crystal Motor SpeedwayGLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery