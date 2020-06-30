Changes Made to World of Outlaws Event at Wilmot Raceway on July 11

​By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — (June 30, 2020) — Changes have been made to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Wilmot Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, July 11. The race will now be a limited-seating, general admission event.

The World of Outlaws/World Racing Group will be leasing the track on July 11 for the event and handling all of the ticketing and operations.

Those who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone for the original July 11 event, will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card that was used to purchase the tickets.​ Allow one (1) full billing cycle on your credit card to apply.

Due to the limited seating structure, 1,500 general admission grandstand tickets will be available for purchase, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 30. An extra 200 pit passes will also be available. Tickets and pit passes can only be purchased online through the World of Outlaws website.

