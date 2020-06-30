Two-Day 4th of July Weekend on Deck for United Rebel Sprint Series

From URSS

The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing has an action-packed holiday weekend ahead with events scheduled for July 2nd and 4th.

On Thursday, July 2nd the United Rebel Sprint Series will head to Dodge CityRacewayPark in Dodge City, Kansas for the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown paying $1000 to win and $200 to start. In attendance with the Sprint Cars will be IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, and Hobby Stocks. Hot laps are slated to begin at 7PM with racing at 7:30PM. General admission is $12 with kids 11 and under free.

Independence Day will lead competitors of the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series to Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska for the FireCracker Nationals. The event paying another $1000 to win will be the first time Sprint Cars have ever competed at Jefferson County Speedway, and it is guaranteed to be a good one! With the Sprint Cars will be JayHusker Racing Micro Sprints and Sportsman Micros. Hot laps are slated to begin at 6:30PM with racing to follow at 7PM. General admission is $20, kids 18 and under are $5.

