Cap Henry claims Duffy Smith Memorial at Wayne County for second win of 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek

By Tyler Altmeyer

ORRVILLE, Ohio (July 7, 2020) – Becoming the first repeat winner of 2020 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry found himself back in the Speedweek limelight on Monday night at Wayne County Speedway, doing so by tracking down race-long leader, Cale Conley, and completing a winning pass with two laps remaining to secure the $6,000-to-win Duffy Smith Memorial.

Now fifth in the Ohio Sprint Speedweek standings, Henry opened the nine-race Speedweek campaign with a victory at Attica Raceway Park on Friday evening, July 3.

“When we took the checkered, I didn’t even know we took the checkered. I actually thought a caution came out and I started to get really antsy. Then, when Eric (Walls) came over the radio and said ‘top three to the scale,’ I knew the race was over,” Cap Henry laughed in Wayne County Speedway victory lane, driver of the Brett and Patty Lane-owned/Dragon’s Milk White/Beer Barrel Bourbon/Pro Auto Wraps/FK Rod Ends/No. 4 sprint car. “Man, I can’t thank this team enough. They presented me with an incredible opportunity a few years back and it has been great ever since. I’m happy we’ve been able to come out here and take advantage.”

Utilizing an inside-second row starting position, Henry, now a two-time All Star winner at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval,’ was a contender right from the drop of the green, getting away third after the initial start before taking over second from Zeb Wise on lap eight. At the time, Cale Conley was the race leader, earning the early jump after starting second on the 30-lap grid.

Despite getting the opportunity to show his nose to Conley on several occasions, and having the chance to restart on the tail tank of the Vienna, West Virginia-native twice, once on lap ten and again on lap 13, it was not until lap 27 when Henry was presented with his first, true takeover attempt.

Throwing a slider that did not stick on lap 27, Henry made the next attempt work, this time using slower traffic as a pick to drive underneath Conley at the exit of turn four on lap 28.

“I could see the bottom was starting to come in there, so we moved down and I noticed I was starting to make some gains on Conley,” Cap Henry continued. “Even when we got to traffic there at the end, that groove was still working. It almost looked like Cale (Conely) lost his brakes because he was so committed to the top and wouldn’t come down.”

Cale Conley held on to finish second on Monday evening, followed by Rico Abreu, Jac Haudenschild and Justin Peck. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson charged from 21st to finish sixth earning the evening’s Hercules Tires Hard Charger Award.

What’s Next:

After a previously scheduled rain date of Tuesday, July 7, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires on Wednesday evening, July 8, at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles, Ohio. The midweek headliner will award a $5,000 top prize. Those seeking additional information should visit Brushcreek online at www.brushcreekmotorsports.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Wayne County Speedway – July 6, 2020:

Event: Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Entries: 40

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Kyle Larson – 14.287

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Josh Baughman – 14.382

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Trey Jacobs

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Cale Conley

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Cap Henry

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Rico Abreu

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Zeb Wise

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Dash #2 Winner: Cale Conley

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Jordan Harble

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Cap Henry

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Kyle Larson (+15)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 17-Josh Baughman, 14.331; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 14.371; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.741; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.877; 5. 23-Cole Macedo, 14.906; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.961; 7. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 15.960; 8. 6-Frank Rodgers, 16.429; 9. 1-Nate Dussel, 99.400; 10. 9J-Dean Jacobs, 99.600

Group (B)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 14.382; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 14.544; 3. 26-Cory Eliason, 14.545; 4. 3C-Cale Conley, 14.606; 5. 18J-RJ Jacobs, 14.704; 6. 83M-Broc Martin, 14.878; 7. 70-Sye Lynch, 14.888; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.896; 9. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.916; 10. 15-Mitch Harble, 15.395

Group (C)

1. 11-Zeb Wise, 14.703; 2. 4-Cap Henry, 14.715; 3. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 14.939; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.946; 5. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 14.952; 6. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 15.020; 7. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 15.149; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.299; 9. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 15.578; 10. 29-Steve Butler, 15.768

Group (D)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.700; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 14.718; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer, 14.823; 4. 13-Paul McMahan, 14.832; 5. 5x-Justin Peck, 14.923; 6. 38k-Chris Myers, 15.181; 7. 4S-Tyler Street, 15.361; 8. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 15.452; 9. 5h-Jordan Harble, 15.586; 10. 16-Danny Mumaw, 15.994

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs [2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 4. 17-Josh Baughman [4]; 5. 23-Cole Macedo [5]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 7. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [7]; 8. 6-Frank Rodgers [8]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 3C-Cale Conley [1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 3. 70-Sye Lynch [7]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson [9]; 5. 83M-Broc Martin [6]; 6. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 7. 18J-RJ Jacobs [5]; 8. 15-Mitch Harble [10]; 9. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [3]; 10. 57-Kyle Larson [4]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 2. 3-Jac Haudenschild [2]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler [1]; 4. 19R-Jordan Ryan [6]; 5. 11-Zeb Wise [4]; 6. O7-Gerard McIntyre [5]; 7. 70M-Henry Malcuit [7]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee [8]; 9. 41-Thomas Schinderle [9]; 10. 29-Steve Butler [10]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer [2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 4. 5X-Justin Peck [5]; 5. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 6. 5H-Jordan Harble [9]; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton [8]; 8. 16-Danny Mumaw [10]; 9. 4S-Tyler Street [7]; 10. 38K-Chris Myers [6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 11-Zeb Wise [2]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 4. 17-Josh Baughman [5]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [4]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley [1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs [4]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 57-Kyle Larson [1]; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [2]; 3. O7-Gerard McIntyre [4]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker [5]; 5. 5H-Jordan Harble [6]; 6. 8M-TJ Michael [3]; 7. 18J-RJ Jacobs [7]; 8. 70M-Henry Malcuit [8]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee [11]; 10. 22B-Ryan Broughton [9]; 11. 41-Thomas Schinderle [15]; 12. 29-Steve Butler [17]; 13. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [10]; 14. 6-Frank Rodgers [13]; 15. 4S-Tyler Street [14]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 2. 3C-Cale Conley [2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild [12]; 5. 5X-Justin Peck [16]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson [21]; 7. 26-Cory Eliason [9]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 9. 17-Josh Baughman [7]; 10. 22-Brandon Spithaler [14]; 11. 23-Cole Macedo [20]; 12. 13-Paul McMahan [18]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [10]; 14. 81-Lee Jacobs [8]; 15. 11-Zeb Wise [1]; 16. O7-Gerard McIntyre [23]; 17. 19R-Jordan Ryan [17]; 18. W20-Greg Wilson [15]; 19. 70-Sye Lynch [13]; 20. 99-Skylar Gee [25]; 21. 3J-Trey Jacobs [5]; 22. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [22]; 23. 83M-Broc Martin [19]; 24. 35-Stuart Brubaker [24]; 25. 28-Tim Shaffer [11] Lap Leaders: Cale Conley (1-27), Cap Henry (28-30)

2020 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Standings: (As of July 6, 2020):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 574

2. Cale Conley – 560

3. Buddy Kofoid – 544

4. Paul McMahan – 542

5. Cap Henry – 538

6. Jac Haudenschild – 534

7. Lee Jacobs – 504

8. Cory Eliason – 498

9. Josh Baughman – 484

10. Greg Wilson – 482

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of July 6, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 2460

2. Cory Eliason – 2332

3. Paul McMahan – 2276

4. Zeb Wise – 2254

5. Greg Wilson – 2146

6. Josh Baughman -2136

7. Skylar Gee – 2098

8. Tony Stewart – 1702

9. Danny Dietrich – 1678

10. Brock Zearfoss – 1632

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 366 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.