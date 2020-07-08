By Gary Thomas

Placerville Speedway has announced a schedule update for teams. The upcoming July 18th and 25th events are going to be flipped around with the Mark Forni Classic now taking place on the 25th. The next two shows at Pville will be as follows:

Saturday July 18- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops

Saturday July 25- Fifteenth annual Mark Forni Classic featuring Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

The schedule update allows there to be no conflict between the Forni Classic and the Howard Kaeding Classic that takes place in Watsonville next weekend.

Placerville Speedway will also be hosting opening night of California IMCA Speedweek on Monday August 10th.

The grandstands will once again be closed for these events. More details will be out when they become available.