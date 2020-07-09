Changes Made to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Schedule in August

ByTony Veneziano

FARGO, N.D. — (July 8, 2020) — SLS Promotions has made changes to a trio of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events in August.

After much deliberation and working through various scenarios, it was determined that it would not be feasible to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events originally scheduled for Saturday, August 22 at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, South Dakota and Saturday, August 29 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Montana and both have been canceled. Neither will be rescheduled.

The August schedule begins with the Second Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday, August 21, followed by a visit to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 22.

For ticket information, visit www.SLSPromotions.com or call 815-344-2023.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS.Promotions