Harli White Makes History with ASCS National Tour Victory at Riverside International Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (July 11, 2020) – A historical night for Oklahoma’s Harli White, the driver of the Life of Hope Ministries/Champion Brands No. 17w parked in Victory Lane at the famed Riverside International Speedway to become the first woman to ever top the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Harli is the 152nd different winner with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network since 1993, and the fifth winner on the 2020 season. Co-Sanctioned with the ASCS Mid-South Region, the win counts as her second with the regional tour.

“This has been a long time coming. I feel like we finally got the Gorilla off our back. I can’t describe how good it feels to finally get this done. We had so many times where luck just didn’t go our way, something would happen to the car, or on the track, and tonight everything went right,” stated a jubilant Harli White in SawBlade.com Victory Lane.

“I can’t thank my parents and Johnny [Herrera] enough for believing in me and always pushing me and everyone on this car. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Leading the opening two circuits, White nearly went around off the second turn on Lap 3. Able to recover, Harli has the task of running down Derek Hagar. Getting into slower traffic, Harli paced the bottom of the Arkansas quarter-mile.

Reeling in the No. 9jr, the two danced around a slower car off the second turn on Lap 7 with White able to secure the point. Weaving through the back markers, Hagar was able to take several shots at the lead but was unable to get back to the front.

Caution on Lap 16 for Scott Bogucki and Danny Sams III, clean racetrack allowed White to steadily pull away. Working the low and middle grooves as she raced back into slower traffic, it was not enough to allow Hagar a run, as Harli found the checkered flag with a 1.766-second advantage.

Battling with Howard Moore over the final five laps, Hagar held on for the runner-up spot with Moore in third. Roger Crockett made up two spots to fourth with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. moving up 12 positions to fifth after having to race through the first BMRS B-Feature.

Marshall Skinner crossed sixth with Brad Bowden advancing from 14th to seventh. Dale Howard grabbed eighth, followed by Blake Hahn who advanced 11 positions to finish ninth. Zach Pringle completed the top ten.

A field of 37 drivers was on hand at Riverside International Speedway. Five SCE Gaskets Heat Races went to Harli White, Marshall Skinner, Jeffrey West, Jr., Roger Crockett, and Travis Reber. BMRS B-Features were topped by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and Scott Bogucki. Provisionals were utilized by Matt Covington, Garet Williamson, and Ernie Ainsworth.

The next outing for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Friday, July 17 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborne, Mo.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV and ASCS Mid-South Region

Riverside International Speedway

West Memphis, Arkansas

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Car Count: 37

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White[7]

2. 3-Howard Moore[8]

3. 61-Cody Howard[1]

4. 77X-Alex Hill[6]

5. 24-Garet Williamson[4]

6. 21-Spencer Meredith[5]

7. 95-Matt Covington[2]

8. 9-Chase Randall[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]

2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]

3. 44-Ronny Howard[2]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

5. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]

6. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[3]

7. 95A-Asa Swindell[6]

8. 30-Joseph Miller[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[2]

2. 4S-Eddie Gallagher[1]

3. 8Z-Zach Pringle[6]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[3]

6. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]

7. G6-Cody Gardner[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[3]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

5. 99-Blake Jenkins[6]

6. 0-Mike Vaculik[1]

7. 10K-Dewayne White[5]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Travis Reber[1]

2. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[3]

3. 2-Brad Bowden[4]

4. 72K-Rick Kahler[2]

5. 13-Chase Howard[5]

6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[7]

7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

3. 61-Cody Howard[1]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[4]

5. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[7]

6. 95-Matt Covington[8]

7. G6-Cody Gardner[9]

8. 0-Mike Vaculik[6]

9. (DNF) 99-Blake Jenkins[3]

10. (DNF) 13-Chase Howard[10]

11. DNS: 30-Joseph Miller

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki[2]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

3. 9-Chase Randall[10]

4. 72K-Rick Kahler[3]

5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]

6. 24-Garet Williamson[4]

7. 95A-Asa Swindell[7]

8. 21-Spencer Meredith[6]

9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]

10. (DNF) 10K-Dewayne White[9]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White[1]

2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]

3. 3-Howard Moore[4]

4. 11-Roger Crockett[6]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[17]

6. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]

7. 2-Brad Bowden[14]

8. 47-Dale Howard[9]

9. 52-Blake Hahn[20]

10. 8Z-Zach Pringle[8]

11. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[3]

12. 4S-Eddie Gallagher[12]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]

14. 14-Jordon Mallett[13]

15. 9-Chase Randall[22]

16. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[25]

17. 77X-Alex Hill[15]

18. 88-Travis Reber[5]

19. 28-Scott Bogucki[18]

20. 24-Garet Williamson[24]

21. 44-Ronny Howard[16]

22. 94L-Layne Himebaugh[10]

23. 61-Cody Howard[21]

24. 95-Matt Covington[23]

25. 1X-Tim Crawley[19]

Lap Leader(s): Harli White 1-2, 7-30; Derek Hagar 3-6

Hard Charger: Sam Hafertepe, Jr., +12

High Point Driver: Harli White

Provisional(s): Matt Covington (Points); Garet Williamson (Points); Ernie Ainsworth (Regional)