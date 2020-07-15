USAC Sprint Week, Night of Destruction, & More!!

From Lawrenceburg Speedway

USAC Indiana Sprint Week pre-sale tickets allow for early entry!!

That’s right!! If you pre-purchase your tickets to the USAC Indiana Sprint Week event for Sunday-July 26th you can enter the facility as early as 3:00pm!!

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.USACtickets.com

Admission:

Adult: $25

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $30 (all ages)

*Pit Passes can not be purchased as an upgrade from a promo ticket, family four pack, or a theme night*

*Special Promotions, tickets, & four packs only redeemable at main front gate entrance*

Times:

Pit Gate: 3:00pm (pre sale pit passes and general admission pre sale only)

Front Gate: 5:00pm Laps: 6:00pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:00pm

**Please note, due to capacity and social distancing, we have brought in additional grandstands for this event, therefore, back stretch parking will not be available**