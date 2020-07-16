Van Wall Night This Saturday!

From Kendra Jacobs

Join us this Saturday for Van Wall Equipment/Marion County Fair Night with 410, 360 and Pace Pro Sprints!

New faces are coming to compete this Saturday, including Rico Abreu and Gio Scelzi, the youngest feature winner in Knoxville Raceway history!

And, the 360 division will add the Midwest Power Series and the Nebraska 360s for a $3000-to-win feature event.

Hot laps will start at 6:45pm. Due to the predicted heat, grandstand gates and suites will not open until 6pm for ALL spectators.

Spectators can bring one unopened, non-alcoholic beverage into the grandstands with them. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for teens and children 12 and under are free.