Kinzer Cox Takes Cottage Grove Victory

By Stephanie Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- For the second occasion in 2020, the engines would roar at Cottage Grove Speedway. Saturday, July 18th, had a full pit area at the historical ¼-mile clay oval. Six classes were once again on the card, including the Limited Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Late Models, IMCA Sport Mods, Street Stocks, and IMCA Sport Compacts. A big shoutout goes to the companies and people that helped out to ensure a full payout and had some bonus money up for grabs. They are FinishLine Graphics, Sunset Speedway Park, AM-1 Roofing, Swan Island Sandblasting, Forte Motorsports, Guaranty Chevrolet, River Road Automotive, Herz Precision Parts, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care of Corvallis, and Jerry and Mandee Casey.

The Limited Sprint main event would be a caution plagued affair. Despite the many stoppages, the racing would be quite entertaining. Cottage Grove’s Kinzer Cox took control of the lead from the get-go. Cox would pace the field the entire distance, but it was not a pressure-free affair.

Several times, Kinzer would be slid on restarts, but he would reclaim the top place position each time. The victory marked the first time that Kinzer Cox has won this season in his first start of the 2020 campaign.

Central Point charger Jake Wheeler was the runner-up over third finishing Camden Robustelli, of Medford and racing for car owner T.J. Winningham. Tanner Holmes, from Jacksonville, got fourth while Winston youngster Kyle Alberding placed fifth.

Be sure and keep a close eye on Cottage Grove Speedway’s website and Facebook page for upcoming dates of the 2020 season. The track would like to thank all racers and teams that came out to support a great event. Also, thanks go out to all of the fans that tuned in on the broadcast to watch all of the action.

Race Results:

Saturday, July 18th, 2020

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Limited Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Kinzer Cox; 2. Jake Wheeler; 3. Camden Robustelli; 4. Tanner Holmes; 5. Kyle Alberding; 6. Ricky Ashley; 7. Steven Snawder; 8. Tyler Driever; 9. Shane Forte; 10. Don Waddell; 11. Ian Bandey; 12. Patrick Desbiens; 13. Justin Lemon; 14. Mike Griffith; 15. Dave Button; 16. Orion Redmond; 17. Tyler Thompson; 18. Johnny Burke; 19. Anissa Curtice; 20. Brian Boswell