Remembering Danny Young Saturday at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) July 21, 2020 – Join us this Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum as we celebrate the life of racer Danny Young. Mike Roberts will host the forum that will include guests recalling Danny’s career as well as a video tribute.

Danny was the 1988 410 Rookie of the Year at Knoxville Raceway, and the 1993 360 track champion there. He garnered over 40 wins in a short career that was cut short in a racing accident in 1995. He was just 24 years old.

Danny’s car, trophies, uniform and other memorabilia will be on hand.

“Those of us who remember Danny, recall a true racer who got the most out of his car on the racetrack,” says Museum Coordinator Bill Wright. “He was good at Knoxville, but he was often better away from there. He went almost four years straight winning every feature event at the Iowa State Fair Speedway. He also dominated at places like 34 Raceway and I-80 Speedway. The ‘Rocket Man’ was plenty talented. We’re proud to remember him here on Saturday 25 years after his passing. I want to thank one of our supporters, Marshall Haines, who has been excited about getting this done.”

Seating will be available on the second floor, with social distancing practices in mind.

Admission to the museum is just $5 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and $4 for veterans and seniors (over 60 years old). While you are here, check out our “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” and our other exhibits in the museum!

