Creek County Speedway Added to POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/23/2020) POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League adds Creek County Speedway to the schedule for a stand-alone show on August 15, 2020. Drivers will Venture to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

With adding Creek County to the schedule for Saturday August 15, this will be POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Leagues first trip to the ¼ mile, slightly banked oval for the 2020 race season. The last time the POWRi West Midgets took on the track, Jonathan Beason out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma found victory.

Information on August 15,2020 Event:

Pits Open – All Day

Driver Registration – 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Drivers Meeting – 5:45pm

Hot Laps – 6:00pm

Racing Following Hot Laps

For the POWRi West Midgets season standings, previous season’s champion Andrew Felker finds himself in the lead with a total of 1090 points ahead of second place, Chance Morton. Falling in the third-place position is the New Berlin, IL resident Jake Neuman. This seasons rookie, Trey Gropp continues to impress in fourth place. Kade Morton currently rounds out the POWRi West points with plenty of action yet to hit the racetrack.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.