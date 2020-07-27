Schatz caps four-race week with Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup win for $25,000

Date: Tuesday, July 21st

Event: Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pennsylvania)

Donny Schatz A-Main Finish (Start): 1st (6th)

Date: Thursday, July 23rd

Event: Gettysburg Clash

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Lincoln Speedway (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

Donny Schatz A-Main Finish (Start): 7th (10th)

Date: Friday, July 24th

Event: Summer Nationals

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania)

Donny Schatz A-Main Finish (Start): 2nd (4th)

Date: Saturday, July 25th

Event: Summer Nationals

Series: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

Track: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania)

Donny Schatz A-Main Finish (Start): 24th (1st)

2020 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Championship Standings: 3568 points | third (26-points behind championship leader, Brad Sweet)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 27, 2020) – Despite some mechanical misfortune during Williams Grove Speedway’s Summer Nationals finale on Saturday, July 25, ultimately forcing the ten-time World of Outlaws champion to retire early from main event competition, Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz put together a sound week in the Keystone State, highlighting all starts with a $25,000 victory at Lernerville Speedway on Tuesday, July 21.

Lining up sixth on the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup main event grid, Schatz battled his way forward in a hurry and took command for the first time on lap seven. Forced to battle back and forth with open wheel hotshot Kyle Larson and defending Series champion Brad Sweet, the driver of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing entry would prevail, eventually leading the final lap to score the monster five-figure payday; Schtaz’ seventh Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup title.

“It’s awesome to win the Silver Cup,” said Schatz on Tuesday night in Lernerville victory lane. “Third win of the year. Normally we’d like to have more, but we’re not going to get greedy. We’re going to keep racing the way we are and keep going.

“It’s fun to race like that,” Schatz continued. “Those guys are good. That’s what you guys pay to see. My crew did a great job. I think what won us that race is figuring out how to run the racetrack early in the race. I got hanging there at the end and had to move around. I got to traffic, and I wasn’t good on the bottom. The 49 could get down there. The 57 could go there. But that’s what ultimately won us the race. Those guys were choking down around there and we could carry speed through (Turns) three and four.”

In addition to his win at Lernerville Speedway, Donny Schatz scored a seventh-place finish at the ‘Fabulous’ Lincoln Speedway on Thursday, July 23, followed by a runner-up performance during Williams Grove Speedway’s Summer Nationals opener on Friday, July 24.

Although scoring a trio of top-notch outcomes, Schatz’ ‘DNF’ during the Summer Nationals finale would bump the three-time winner in 2020 back to third in the World of Outlaws championship standings.

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2020 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series championship seeking campaign with an Ohio/Indiana doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, August 1-2. The Greatest Show On Dirt will visit Orrville, Ohio’s Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, followed by a stop at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, on Sunday. Each event will award $10,000 top prizes.

2020 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

World of Outlaws Races: 27

World of Outlaws Wins: 3

World of Outlaws Top-5s: 13

World of Outlaws Top-10s: 20