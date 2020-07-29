Hagar Powers to ASCS Mid-South Region Win at I-30 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 28, 2020) – Derek Hagar swept an ASCS Mid-South Region event at I-30 Speedway last Saturday when he won both a heat race and the main event.

“We had a good night,” he said. “We started fourth before we made quick work of the heat race and got to the lead. I was helping a friend of ours get their car together for the B Main. My wife, Heather, drew the feature redraw for me and got us the No. 2. Me and Cody Garner started on the front row together for the feature. He took off and had a straightway lead on me before the first caution came out. I stayed with him after that. Once we got into traffic I was able to make a move to get around him and I led the last half of the race.

“He got defensive and I was able to drive around him and a lapped car. The track laid rubber with probably about 10 or 12 laps to go. Then we worked through traffic really well. Our new Dynotech engine ran awesome. It was probably the best running motor we’ve had with the combination. It really seemed to work and it showed.”

The triumph was Hagar’s fourth of the season in only nine starts in different types of race cars and with multiple teams.

“That’s really the first time we’ve had our car with our stuff since Short Track Nationals last fall,” he said. “We need opportunities and our team shows how strong we are. We just need to race more.”

Hagar will take the next couple of weeks off before returning to I-30 Speedway on Aug. 15 during an ASCS Sprint Week race.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 25 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 4 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 9 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 15 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., during the ASCS Sprint Week

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Hedger Brothers Ready Mix

“These guys are awesome people,” Hagar said. “My dad does contracting so he deals with them a bunch for concrete. They’re just race fans who love the sport and wanted to help us out. It takes people like that to keep this sport going and we really can’t thank them enough.”

Hagar would like to thank B&D Towing and Recovery, Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, Summit Truck Group, Fragola Performance Systems, FK Rod Ends, Killer Coatings, Petra Construction, Administrative Consulting Services, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, Hedger Brothers Ready Mix, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.