INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE UPDATE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 30, 2020)………Following Thursday’s rain out, the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week schedule has been altered for the final three races of the 33rd annual event this weekend July 31-August 2.

-Lincoln Park Speedway’s round has been moved to Friday night, July 31, at the 5/16-mile dirt oval in Putnamville, Ind.

-Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway is on as scheduled for its date on Saturday, August 1 on the ¼-mile.

-The quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, Ind. will now serve as the 2020 ISW finale on Sunday, August 2.

On Friday at Lincoln Park, gates will open to advance ticket purchasers at 3:30pm ET. Front gates open for walk-up sales at 4:30pm. Hot laps begin at 6:30pm. Tickets and pit passes from either Thursday’s Lincoln Park rainout or from the Bloomington ISW show may be used for this event. Adult general admission tickets for Lincoln Park are $25 while kids age 10 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Saturday at Tri-State, adult general admission tickets are $25 while kids age 13-18 are $20 and children 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. Pits open at 3pm CT. All online ticket purchasers will be allowed an early 3pm CT entry into the grandstand. Front gate entry is open to all spectators at 4pm. Hot laps begin at 6:15pm with racing to immediately follow.

On Sunday at Bloomington, gates will open to advance ticket purchasers at 2:30pm Eastern. Front gates open for walk-up sales at 3:30pm. Hot laps begin at 5:30pm. Adult general admission tickets for Bloomington are $25 while kids age 10 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

All ISW races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.