ISW AT TRI-STATE POSTPONED TO SUNDAY, AUG. 2

From USAC

Saturday night’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week event at Tri-State Speedway has been postponed by rain until Sunday, August 2. Stay tuned for another update at 2:30pm ET today based on another round of rain.

No campers will be permitted in the grass at Tri-State Speedway. Limited spots are available for campers. The starting times will be an hour earlier on Sunday at Tri-State with qualifying at 5:30pm Central and racing at 6:30 pm.

The Indiana Sprint Week event at Bloomington Speedway has been canceled due to flooding and saturated grounds.

USAC, Tri-State Speedway and Lincoln Park Speedway/Bloomington will work closely over the next several hours to develop a plan for the completion of Indiana Sprint Week on Sunday/Monday.