Ryan Bickett Bests ASCS Frontier Region At Black Hills Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (July 31, 2020) Earning his second career victory with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, South Dakota’s Ryan Bickett topped action Saturday night at Black Hills Speedway.

Trailing the opening lap to Jeremy McCune, the view of the No. 0j’s tail tank was short-lived with the No. 17b racing by the following lap. Trying to return to the point on Lap 3, McCune ended up going around and forcing a caution.

Unchallenged the remainder of the event, Bickett made it to the finish ahead of Mindy McCune. Rallying back from the spin, Jeremy McCune finish one spot behind his Wife, while his Son, Damon McCune, advanced from eighth to fourth. Mike Pennel completed the top five.

Shad Petersen was sixth with Travis Reber seventh. Adam Speckman, Trevor Plambeck, and Paul Jones made up the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region resumes action on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8 at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wy. Tickets for the event are limited, and on sale at http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, S.D.)

Friday, July 31, 2020

Heat 1: 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 2. 33-Robert DeHaan[3]; 3. 11-Mindy McCune[6]; 4. 3P-Mike Pennel[4]; 5. 4-Adam Speckman[2]; 6. 18-Paul Jones[5]; 7. (DNS) 2-Shad Petersen

Heat 2: 1. OJ-Jeremy McCune[4]; 2. 88-Travis Reber[1]; 3. 77-Damon McCune[3]; 4. 34-Trevor Plambeck[5]; 5. 14-Ben Holmberg[6]; 6. 20-McKayla Worley[2]

A Feature: 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 2. 11-Mindy McCune[3]; 3. OJ-Jeremy McCune[4]; 4. 77-Damon McCune[8]; 5. 3P-Mike Pennel[6]; 6. 2-Shad Petersen[13]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 8. 4-Adam Speckman[10]; 9. 34-Trevor Plambeck[5]; 10. 18-Paul Jones[11]; 11. (DNF) 14-Ben Holmberg[9]; 12. (DNF) 20-McKayla Worley[12]; 13. (DNF) 33-Robert DeHaan[2]