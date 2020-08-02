Jeff Seesholtz Sweeps ASCS Elite North Weekend

Bryan Hulbert

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (August 1, 2020) Picking up his first career victory with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series on Friday night, Jeff Seesholtz backed up that win Saturday taking the top spot at I-76 Speedway.

Making it through an opening lap restart that saw Brett Ream go around, the ensuing green flag saw the No. 9j atop the leaderboard until the race’s mid-point, in which Coby Pearce took over the point. Not able to keep a grasp on the lead, the No. 92 fell to runner-up honors as Seesholtz went on to the win.

Brian Hardman made up the night’s podium with Ryan Devitt and Austyn Gossell rounding out the top five. Matt Bolin, Brett Ream, and Logan Hershey completed the field.

The ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series goes green again on Saturday, August 8 at El Paso County Raceway.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing

I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, Colo.)

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9J-Jeff Seesholtz[2]; 2. 35-Ryan Devitt[5]; 3. 92-Coby Pearce[7]; 4. 8-Brett Ream[8]; 5. 20H-Logan Hershey[1]; 6. 16JR-Austyn Gossel[3]; 7. 16-Brian Hardman[6]; 8. 28B-Matt Bolin[4]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9J-Jeff Seesholtz[2]; 2. 92-Coby Pearce[4]; 3. 16-Brian Hardman[7]; 4. 35-Ryan Devitt[3]; 5. 16JR-Austyn Gossel[6]; 6. 28B-Matt Bolin[8]; 7. 8-Brett Ream[1]; 8. 20H-Logan Hershey[5]