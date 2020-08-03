Cory Eliason scores $20,000 Huset’s Grand Re-Opening for first All Star win of 2020

By Tyler Altmeyer

BRANDON, S.D. (August 2, 2020) – For the first time in 2020, Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason is an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so in fantastic fashion during Huset’s Speedway’s Grand Re-Opening on Sunday evening, August 2. Forced to outduel the ‘Madman’ Kerry Madsen, as well as fend off late charges by Dominic Scelzi and Ian Madsen, Eliason’s triumph was accomplished in front of a capacity crowd at the Brandon, South Dakota venue, securing $20,000 in the process and now within 92 points of the Series championship lead.

“This place is badass,” an elated Cory Eliason said in Huset’s Speedway victory lane, driver of the Rudeen Racing/Hagar Reality/Rayce Rudeen Foundation/No. 26 sprint car. “This is probably the best crowd that I’ve seen this season and it’s incredible. Thank you all for coming out and supporting this race.”

Starting from the outside-pole position, Eliason followed Kerry Madsen for the first 11 circuits, not imposing a real threat until the frontrunners reached traffic for the first time on lap nine. By lap 12, Eliason was in position to pounce, taking advantage of Madsen’s brush with the turn four wall to drive by the Killer Instinct Crossbows No. 2M to lead the circuit.

Despite near-devastating contact, Kerry Madsen persevered, getting back by Dominic Scelzi on lap 16, who followed Eliason by the No. 2M, before executing a perfect slider to drive by Eliason in turn four on lap 17.

Madsen’s pace through traffic eventually dwindled allowing Eliason to close-in on the ‘Madman’ once again. Utilizing the very topside of the speedway, Eliason was back within striking distance on lap 19, using the next four circuits to build enough momentum to make another bid for the lead. On lap 23, Eliason was back in control, driving right around Madsen who tried to hug the bottom of turns three and four. Dominic Scelzi mimicked Eliason’s move and also drove by Madsen.

“This place definitely reminds me of Tulare and Chico back home,” Cory Eliason continued. “I was concerned when Kerry got to the front that it was going to be game over for us, but lapped traffic came into play and it really helped us out. We had a really nice race car tonight. I can’t thank everyone enough who helps us out. Kevin Rudeen is here tonight so it’s special to get a win with him and the team.”

Kerry Madsen held on to finish third at Huset’s Speedway, followed by a hard charging Ian Madsen and Rico Abreu.

What’s Next:

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will enjoy two weekends away from action before returning to competition on Friday evening, August 21, at the I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan. The two week break will allow full-time All Star Circuit of Champions competitors the opportunity to return to Knoxville Raceway for 360 and 410 action on August 6-8 and August 13-15, respectively.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Huset’s Speedway – August 2, 2020:

Event: Huset’s Speedway Grand Re-Opening

Entries: 36

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Kyle Larson – 11.020

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Kyle Larson – 10.843

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Aaron Reutzel

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Dominic Scelzi

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Cale Thomas

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Kerry Madsen

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Kerry Madsen

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 Winner: Cory Eliason

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Justin Henderson

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Greg Wilson

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Cory Eliason

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Ian Madsen (+8)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 11.218; 2. 35P-Skylar Prochaska, 11.249; 3. 21-Brian Brown, 11.312; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.342; 5. 44S-Trey Starks, 11.353; 6. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, 11.612; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 11.613; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.674; 9. O5-Colin Smith, 11.939

Group (B)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 10.843; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.228; 3. 19-Paige Polyak, 11.260; 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 11.391; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.428; 6. 5-Ian Madsen, 11.431; 7. 3K-Tim Kaeding, 11.479; 8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 12.030; 9. 47-Brant O’Banion, 12.451

Group (C)

1. 7-Justin Henderson, 11.165; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.277; 3. 13-Paul McMahan, 11.317; 4. 70-Cale Thomas, 11.369; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.449; 6. 11-Zeb Wise, 11.513; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.843; 8. 11XS-Donovan Peterson, 11.930; 9. 4-Cody Hansen, 12.014

Group (D)

1. 18-Gio Scelzi, 11.338; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 11.518; 3. 4X-Terry McCarl, 11.548; 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 11.657; 5. O9-Matt Juhl, 11.791; 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.876; 7. 17-Josh Baughman, 99.100; 8. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 99.200; 9. 17A-Austin McCarl, 99.300

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown [2]; 3. 44S-Trey Starks [5]; 4. 35P-Skylar Prochaska [3]; 5. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [6]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee [8]; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre [7]; 8. O5-Colin Smith [9]; 9. 83-Lynton Jeffrey [4]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 2. 5-Ian Madsen [6]; 3. 19-Paige Polyak [2]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [3]; 5. 3K-Tim Kaeding [7]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl [8]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 9. 47-Brant O’Banion [9]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 70-Cale Thomas [1]; 2. 13-Paul McMahan [2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 4. 11-Zeb Wise [6]; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic [5]; 6. 7-Justin Henderson [4]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 4-Cody Hansen [9]; 9. 11XS-Donovan Peterson [8]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3]; 2. 4X-Terry McCarl [2]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]; 4. 14J-Jody Rosenboom [1]; 5. 17-Josh Baughman [7]; 6. O9-Matt Juhl [5]; 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray [6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 5. 21-Brian Brown [5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 70-Cale Thomas [4]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [3]; 4. 35P-Skylar Prochaska [2]; 5. 19-Paige Polyak [5]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7-Justin Henderson [1]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey [2]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee [4]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 6. O9-Matt Juhl [5]; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre [6]; 8. 4-Cody Hansen [11]; 9. 51A-Elliot Amdahl [9]; 10. O5-Colin Smith [10]; 11. 47-Brant O’Banion [14]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [3]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 4. 5-Ian Madsen [12]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu [5]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel [7]; 7. 70-Cale Thomas [4]; 8. 18-Gio Scelzi [6]; 9. 21-Brian Brown [9]; 10. 13-Paul McMahan [11]; 11. 19-Paige Polyak [10]; 12. 11-Zeb Wise [15]; 13. 35P-Skylar Prochaska [8]; 14. 4X-Terry McCarl [13]; 15. 7-Justin Henderson [21]; 16. 17W-Shane Golobic [17]; 17. 3K-Tim Kaeding [18]; 18. 14J-Jody Rosenboom [16]; 19. 83-Lynton Jeffrey [23]; 20. 44S-Trey Starks [14]; 21. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 22. 17-Josh Baughman [20]; 23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [22]; 24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer [19] Lap Leaders: Kerry Madsen (1-11), Cory Eliason (12-16), Kerry Madsen (17-22), Cory Eliason (23-35)

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of August 2, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 4036

2. Cory Eliason – 3944

3. Paul McMahan – 3780

4. Zeb Wise – 3732

5. Josh Baughman – 3492

6. Skylar Gee – 3474

7. Greg Wilson – 3408

8. Kyle Larson – 2642

9. Brock Zearfoss – 2404

10. Danny Dietrich – 2336