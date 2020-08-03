Sprint Cars, Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners on Tap This Thursday During Thursday Night Thunder at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Aug. 3, 2020) – Three different types of race cars will invade Skagit Speedway this Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners are on the program for the next round of competition at the dirt oval, where racing continues to be without fans allowed in the grandstands by order of the state of Washington. Skagit Speedway will have a live video stream at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

The price for the Pay-Per-View broadcast is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Devon Borden became the first repeat winner in the Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars division this season thanks to his triumph last week. The win also propelled him into the lead in the championship standings. However, the top six drivers – Borden, Cam Smith, Chase Goetz, Colby Thornhill, Colton Heath and Travis Jacobson – in the standings are separated by only 91 points.

The top 10 in the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds standings are within 94 points of each other. Adam Holtrop leads with Jeff Jansma only 22 points back. Ben Gunderson, Mike Steltz, Tyler Ketchum, Craig Moore, Jeff Blanton, Tyson Blood, Devon West and Rick Smith make up the reminder of the top 10.

Rick Young has built a 35-point lead in the Outlaw Tuners standings. Colin Sims, Zach Dalrymple, Howard Vos, John Edwards, Mike McPherson, Tricia Michelson, James Bundy and Mike Thomas are within 95 points of Young.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

