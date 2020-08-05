August Brings Oskaloosa Challenges to Southern Iowa Speedway and PPV Streaming

PETERSEN MEDIA

As the calendar flips to August, it simply means that all eyes in the Sprint Car world shift to Southern Iowa and Front Row Challenge Ent. LLC is pleased to announce that both the Front Row Challenge and Ultimate Challenge will stream LIVE via Pay-Per-View on August 9th and 10th.

“The climate in 2020 is obviously different then we have had in any other year, and we are excited to bring fans Pay-Per-View coverage of both events for the first time ever,” Terry McCarl said. “These events are definitely ones that are enjoyed in person, so hopefully we can use this as a huge marketing tool for 2021 and beyond.”

Thanks to Country Builders Construction, the Ultimate Challenge on Sunday August 9th will award $4,000 to the winner of the Lucas Oil ASCS portion, and $4,000 to winner of the POWRi/War Series race as long as the winners adorn the Country Builder’s Construction logo.

Monday night, August 10th, the Front Row Challenge takes center stage and there is again big money on the line as the winner of the 410ci feature will pocket $11,000, and the Badger Steel USA 305ci winner will take home $2,000, again the winner must be adorning the Country Builders Construction logo.

Other money that is up for grabs included a $500 dollar bonus to the fastest qualifier in the 410ci division on Monday night courtesy of Wicked Energy Gum. Wicked Energy Gum will also offer up $250 to the 410 Hard Charger. Aside from the added money, KSE will also get in on the Hard Charger fun as they will award a KSE Power Steering Pump to the 410ci Hard Charger.

During Sunday and Monday’s events the ASCS Division/ POWRi/War Sprints, and the 410’s all will require Knoxville/Schoenfeld Mufflers to compete at the Southern Iowa Speedway.

For those fans unable to attend the event in person, in 2020 there IS a PPV option to enjoy the action from the confines of your own home. Sunday night’s Ultimate Challenge will stream on www.racinboys.com, and Monday night’s action can be found on www.floracing.com. Fans are encouraged to book their memberships now and take advantage of all the additional action both networks provide.

For those who are able to attend the Osky Challenges, the pit gates and Infield Part gates open at 3pm, and the front gates will open at 5pm.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.