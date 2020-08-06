Badger Midgets return to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Aug. 5—The Badger Midget Series returns to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday Night Aug. 8 for the first of four Saturday Night appearances this season at the track. The 1/3-mile clay oval recently opened after a COVID-19 lockdown by the State of Illinois.

General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow for all events. Divisions also competing during the evenings with Badger include: Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Each four upcoming Badger Midget race nights at the facility are highlighted:

August 8: Chase McDermand is chasing one of the longest standing records in Badger Midget history. A victory Saturday would tie McDermand with six consecutive victories, a mark set by Landy Scott in 1947 on his way to winning the Badger Midget Championship. McDermand has one career Sycamore victory on July 7, 2018.

August 22: This event sets up title contenders for the three race “September Charge for the Championship”.

Sept. 5: Franklin B. Alexander Memorial event highlights the Labor Day weekend appearance for Badger.

Sept. 26: The event will be season finale of Badger, and will also be the track’s season finale highlighted by twin Super Late Model features.Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 312; 2. Nick Baran 226; 3. Kevin Douglas 189; 4. Kurt Mayhew 158; 5. Tyler Baran 149; 6. Jeff Zelinski 140; 7. Kyle Koch 137; 8. Jack Routson 136; 9. Kevin Olson 133; 10. Ryan Zielski 131.