Austin Liggett Scores First Victory of Season

2020 has turned into an extremely limited schedule for Austin Liggett, but the Tracy, CA driver is still making the most of his starts as he backed up a second place finish aboard his midget at Petaluma Speedway a few weeks back with a USAC West Coast 360’s win on Saturday night.

“It is rough not being able to get into a racing rhythm, but in our second night out in the sprint car we were really good, and it feels great to get a win,” Austin Liggett said.

Checking in at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night, Liggett jumpstarted his night by timing the Excel Environmental Services/Liggett Trucking/Tool Technology backed No. 83 machine in sixth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Tracy, CA pilot would power his way to the win which ultimately put him on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.

When the green flag was displayed to the field, Liggett was hard on the throttle as he powered to the lead and quickly began setting a torrid pace on the Petaluma Speedway ‘Gumbo’.

Looking very strong out front, Liggett would feel pressure for the top spot at times, but he would do a great job on fending off his challengers. Keeping the likes of Bradley Terrell and Colby Johnson at bay, Liggett would power on to his first win of the 2020 season.

“The guys really had our car strong after we got off to a bit of a slow start in time trials,” Liggett added. “I have to give a huge thanks to my parents, Landon, Britton, and Matt for all of their hard work. I also want to thank all of our partners for their continued support despite this extremely limited schedule.”

Austin Liggett Racing would like to thank Excel Environmental Services, Liggett Trucking, Tool Technology, Hurst Fabrications, Maxwell Industries, Shine Photography, ZMAX Racing Oil, and Transport Products Unlimited for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-3, Wins-1, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-3

ON TAP: At this time, Liggett is unsure when his next race will be.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Austin Liggett on Twitter by following along @AustinLiggett