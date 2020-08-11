Marks & CJB Score First Victory Together at Port Royal

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – August 10, 2020 – In what feels like a season long culmination, Brent Marks and the CJB team finally tasted victory together as they charged from 9th to 1st to win at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway. It was their first victory of the season and first since May of 2019.

The team was originally scheduled to compete at Williams Grove Speedway near Mechanicsburg, Pa. on Friday, August 7th but rain forced track officials to cancel the event. On that note, Marks and the team announced that they would be competing for the track championship in 2020 at the famed half-mile oval in central Pennsylvania.

From there, it was onto Port Royal Speedway for another night of action. Marks went from 9th to 3rd in his heat race and started 9th in the feature. Throughout the 25 lapper, Marks displayed a willingness to make bold moves in his Barry Jackson prepared machine and wowed race fans as he charged to the lead. Coming to 14 to go, Marks slid past Jared Esh for the lead and never looked back.

(Photo by CJB PR)

“Car was awesome all night long,” said Marks, pilot of the #5 M&M Painting and Construction, BAPS Paints, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, Alkaline 88 Water, R.E. Pierson Construction Co., Wolfrun Landscapes, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking machine. “We had tons of speed the entire night and things really went our way. I made sure when I went out there that nothing would deny me a win that night. It means a lot to be a winner in the CJB Motorsports #5. We’ve so close on so many occasions this season.”

The CJB team will be in action this coming weekend at Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway as they try to add to their 2020 win total.

“We just have to keep it up and continue to win as many races as we possibly can before the end of the season,” said Marks.

2020 STATS:

Events: 43

Quick Times: 0

Wins: 1

Top-5’s: 14

Top-10’s: 24

Heat Race Wins: 4

Dash Wins: 0

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver Brent Marks. Founded in 2005, the Clemens family owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of our loyal sponsors and product manufacturers for their support and great products. Click on the name of the partner below to be taken to their website for more information.

Partners: M&M Painting and Construction, BAPS Paints, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, Alkaline 88 Water, R.E. Pierson Construction Co., Wolfrun Landscapes, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: All Pro Cylinder Heads, All Star Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, BK Racing Ti Components, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Cometic Gaskets, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, Gray Motorsports Engines, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, K1 RaceGear, Kinsler Fuel Injection, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, NGK, Spark Plugs, Outerwears, RPM Chassis, RRI Designs, Safety-Klean, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroth Racing, Ti22 Performance, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.