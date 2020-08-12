Kerry Madsen Dominates 360 Knoxville Nationals for First Victory of the Season

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 11, 2020) – Kerry Madsen checked the first win of the season off the list in impressive fashion last Saturday.

The Big Game Motorsports driver guided the Killer Instinct Crossbows sponsored sprint car to Victory Lane at Knoxville Raceway, which hosted the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Madsen was on point from the time the team unloaded on Thursday during preliminary action. He set quick time during qualifying before advancing from sixth to second place in a heat race.

“We got an early number (for qualifying) and the track was a bit greasy, but the car was that good that it ripped around and we had a good time,” he said. “Then in the heat race we had a good start and made the transfer.”

The feature inversion lined Madsen up on the outside of the fourth row.

“I thought if we could get in the top five we’d be in a great position for Saturday,” he said. “We were just passing cars and came up to second. I was really happy with that. We had the most points overall so at that point it’s yours to win or lose.”

Madsen’s runner-up position gave him the most preliminary points out of the nearly 100 competitors, putting him on the pole for Saturday’s main event.

“On the first lap I wasn’t really sure what the best line was going to be,” he said. “Once I figured it out around the top we were good. It takes a lap to get wound up so you have to cover your tracks. Once we got up to speed it was fine.”

Madsen led the distance with the only close call coming in the closing laps when a problem with the top wing shoved it to the back, tightening up the race car.

“The wing was in the trunk so I had to change my driving style a bit, but otherwise it was great,” he said. “It’s one of those races you don’t realize how cool it is to win until you win it. It goes up in stature every year. There were a lot of good teams there. Brian Morrison built us a great engine and we prepared a special car so we put effort into it. It was good for it to go smooth all weekend.”

Madsen will return to Knoxville Raceway this Thursday through Saturday for The One and Only and the 9th annual Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“I feel pretty confident,” he said. “I feel like with three nights that that could play into our hands. By the third night we should be on the ball and have everything dialed in.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 6 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 2 (8).

Aug. 8 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

40 races, 1 win, 11 top fives, 23 top 10s, 28 top 15s, 33 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for The One and Only and the 9th annual Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

KILLER INSTINCT CROSSBOWS –

Killer Instinct is passionately committed to developing high-performance crossbows with precision, accuracy and dependability in mind. The company combines superior craftsmanship with next-level design, technical innovation and uncompromising quality so you can have the ultimate confidence in your gear.

The Killer Instinct Crossbow lineup features the Hero 380 (rugged power fit for the hunt); the Brawler 400 (lightweight slugger for any sized hunter with ultimate size and balance); the Ripper 415 (wicked speed and wicked performance); and the Fruious Pro (compact muscle with the latest stealth performance and technology).

For more information, visit http://www.HuntKillerInstinct.com .