The One and Only Starts TONIGHT

By Kendra Jacobs

The biggest sprint car race of 2020 begins TONIGHT at Knoxville Raceway! The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series hosts “The One and Only” – a three-day battle that culminates in the Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank on Saturday.

Seventy-two of the nation’s top 410 winged sprint car driver will compete all three nights, earning points to secure the best starting position for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win feature event.

Pit gate opens at 2pm today. Grandstand gates open at 5:30pm. Hot Laps are scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Tickets are still available at www.worldofoutlaws.com or at the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Saturday tickets are going fast! Less than 300 remain and all are backstretch-access only. All tickets are general admission. Seating is in even numbered rows only and three empty seats must be left between groups in the same row. Tickets for Thursday and Friday are $35 for adults, $20 for teens and children 12 and under are free. Saturday ticket prices are $40 for adults, $22 for teens and children 12 and under are free. Pit Passes are available to purchase at the gate.

Camping is available at the North Campground, roughly 1/2 mile north of the track, and can be reserved by calling 641-842-5431.

If you can’t be at the track, watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.com.