THUNDER ON THE HILL & LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT GEAR UP FOR FINAL 410 SPRINT SHOW OF 2020 AT GRANDVIEW

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA AUGUST 13, 2020 . . . . . . Plenty of stories surround the history of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at the Grandview Speedway, especially when it comes to the 410 sprints.

On Thursday night, August 27, the sprints will return to the “hill” for their final visit of 2020 in an event sanctioned by Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA. Both divisions will compete in qualifying events leading up to the 35 lap Thunder Cup paying $5,000 to win for the 410 Sprints and a 30 lap 358 Modified feature paying $3,000 to win. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The All Stars first came to Grandview in 1981, and modified driver Jimmy Horton took the victory. In total, the All Stars show fourteen events entered into the Grandview Speedway record books. The list of All Star winners at Grandview includes Aaron Reutzel winner of the 2018 and 2019 events, Don Kreitz Jr and Jimmy Horton also have two wins. Drivers with a single All Star win at Grandview are Steve Smith, Lance Dewease, Billy Pauch, Cris Eash, Jeff Sheppard, Dale Blaney, Fred Rahmer, and Freddie Rahmer.

Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville, PA, won his first Thunder on the Hill event in the All Star show off 2017. Rahmer finished an impressive second in the PA Sprint Speed Week event in June of 2020. Rahmer is ready for another visit to the Grandview victory lane.

The father and son team of Fred and Freddie Rahmer have both won All Star events in Thunder on the Hill competition.

Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX, is on a roll, winning the last two All Star sprint show at Grandview. Reutzel is the defending All Star Series champion.

Chasing Reutzel in the All Star points is Cory Eliason of Valisia, CA, Paul McMahan of Nashville, TN, Zeb Wise of Angola, IN, and Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX. Some home town favorites looking to chase the $5,000 first prize include Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Ryan Taylor, Anthony Macri, Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer, Brock Zearfoss, and Kyle Reinhardt to name a few.

The thrilling 358 NASCAR Modifieds are the charm of Grandview Speedway every Saturday night. They never disappoint the fans when they are on a Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event. Very few tracks present shows with two star-studded divisions. After a series of qualifying events, the Modifieds will battle in a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. The talent-filled field is expected to include Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Rick Laubach, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Mike Gular, Colt Harris, Kevin Hirthler and Mike Lisowski.

This big night of racing is presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a full-service machine, and truck shop, as well as a custom fabrication shop located in nearby Fleetwood, PA, just outside of Reading. Check out their full line of truck and trailer equipment, including snowplows and salt spreaders. To learn about their capabilities, including CNC machining, complete driveline service, MIG, TIG, and Stick welding check out our web site at www.levanmachine.com.

For the August 27 event, adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill