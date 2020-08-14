T-Mez Victorious at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (August 14, 2020) — Thomas Meseraull won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Meseraull held off Kevin Thomas Jr. and Brady Bacon for the victory. Tye Mihocko and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday August 15, 2020
Feature:
1. Thomas Meseraull
2. Kevin Thomas Jr
3. Brady Bacon
4. Tye Mihocko
5. Matt Westfall
6. Carson Short
7. Chase Jones
8. Brayden Fox
9. Dallsd Hewitt
10. Cody White
11. Cole Ketcham
12. Sterling Cling
13. Adam Byrkett
14. Max Adams
15. Dustin Ingle
16. Ricky Lewis
17. Anthony D’Alessio
18. JJ Hughes
19. Tyler Kendall
20. Bill Balog