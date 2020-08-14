T-Mez Victorious at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (August 14, 2020) — Thomas Meseraull won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Meseraull held off Kevin Thomas Jr. and Brady Bacon for the victory. Tye Mihocko and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday August 15, 2020

Feature:

1. Thomas Meseraull

2. Kevin Thomas Jr

3. Brady Bacon

4. Tye Mihocko

5. Matt Westfall

6. Carson Short

7. Chase Jones

8. Brayden Fox

9. Dallsd Hewitt

10. Cody White

11. Cole Ketcham

12. Sterling Cling

13. Adam Byrkett

14. Max Adams

15. Dustin Ingle

16. Ricky Lewis

17. Anthony D’Alessio

18. JJ Hughes

19. Tyler Kendall

20. Bill Balog