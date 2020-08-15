Gravel Holds off Larson to Win Friday’s Feature at “the One and Only”

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 15, 2020) — David Gravel showed the audience Friday at Knoxville Raceway why he was the winner of the 2019 edition of the Knoxville Nationals with the Jason Johnson Racing team by holding off the hottest driver in the country the past several months, Kyle Larson, to win Friday’s feature event during “the One and Only” at Knoxville Raceway.

While the box score Gravel from Watertown, Connecticut started on the front row and led all 25 laps in route to the victory it was far from easy as Larson pressured Gravel throughout the closing laps. Gravel held off Larson by .203 seconds at the finish.

Afterwards Gravel was quick to point out that his team led by crew chief Phillips Dietz is as tough as anyone when they are on their game.

“All I have to say is Paul Silva and Kyle Larson are really good, but when Phillip Dietz and David Gravel are on, we can compete with the best and tonight it shows,” said Gravel in the post-race interview. “Kyle’s a good friend, he’s making us step up our game. It’s been a struggle this year to get a balance. Tonight, we felt really, really good.”

Gravel took the lead at the start of the feature with Rico Abreu, Larson, and Brian Brow in tow. Larson tried to pull a slide job on Abreu for the second position on the third lap but could not make the pass. Larson tried again to pass Abreu using the bottom of the racetrack in turns three and four on lap five, but Abreu was able to hold off Larson’s advances.

The first caution flag of the event came out on lap six when Brian Brown slowed with a flat right rear tire. Brown’s crew was able to make repairs to rejoin the race at the tail of the field.

During the ensuing restart Larson caught the berm coming off turn four, shot up the racetrack, and contacted Spencer Bayston on the front stretch. Larson managed to continue with the right side of his wing panel bent while Bayston managed to guide his car to the infield berm without contact from other competitors while the caution flag came out. After going to the work area Bayston’s crew was unable to finish repairs in time for the restart.

Gravel pulled away during the restart while Larson continued to pressure Abreu for second without success. Finally, on lap seven Larson got a run down the front stretch to take second from Abreu. 10th starting Brad Sweet followed Larson through the same opening and dropped Abreu to fourth position.

As Gravel entered slower traffic on lap 15 Larson began to close. The gap shrunk over the final laps until Larson was right on Gravel’s back bumper. Even with mistakes on lap 17 missing the bottom in turns three and four and almost getting over the cushion in turn four on lap 21, Larson was able to recover to close on Gravel’s back bumper.

With the white flag in the air it appeared Larson would slide Gravel for the lead, but the slower car of Daryn Pittman was in Larson’s path as Gravel was able to squeak by. Even with two slower cars holding up Gravel’s progress on the final lap he was able to hold off Larson for the victory. Sweet held on for third while Abreu and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.

“It was definitely intense there. Those lapped cars, who knows where they were going,” said Gravel of the final laps through traffic. “Phillip has been busting his butt working on two cars. Clyde and Nate, Dee, everyone that is making this possible. It feels good. I know Kyle was close there at the end. I know I had a good last lap, but I was getting tight on the curb. My wing kind of came back a little bit, so I have to move it forward and stay on top of that.”

Larson seemed content where his second-place finish positioned him for the $50,000 to win event on Saturday.

“The race car was good. Especially when I get to traffic, I feel really good,” said Larson. “David just did a little better job than me in some points when we got to traffic. One and two were so good you could go just about anywhere, and I couldn’t make up enough ground to stay close to him off of two. We will take a second. It’s a good points night and should line us up in the top four in points for the dash tomorrow. I’m happy about that and we’ll try again tomorrow.

Gravel’s victory put him on top of the event points and locked him into Saturday’s dash along with Larson, Aaron Reutzel, and Logan Schuchart.

Ten time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz picked up hard charger honors in Friday’s feature after having to take a provisional moving up from 25th starting spot to finish 11th.

the One and Only

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday August 15, 2020