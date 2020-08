Feature Winners: August 11-16, 2020

Tuesday August 11, 2020

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – J.J. Hickle

Wednesday August 12, 2020

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – John Carney

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Blake Carrick

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Drake Standley

Thursday August 13, 2020

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – Seth Bergman

Grand Rapids Speedway – Grand Rapids, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Nick DaRonco

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Capitani Classic – Kyle Larson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jared Peterson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Chase Goetz

Friday August 14, 2020

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Will Hull

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – David Hoiness

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – Blake Hahn

Deming Speedway – Everson, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jared Peterson

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Thomas Meseraull

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Capitani Classic – David Gravel

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Garrett Hill

Oberlin Speedway – Oberlin, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Tyler Drueke

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Sanders

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Tyler Street

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Hopkins

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – USAC Midwest Regional Midget Series – Emerson Axsom

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Aaron Leffel

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Landon Price

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Super Sportsman Tour – Scott Dellinger

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jared Jansen

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Steven Drevicki

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Derek Locke

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brent Marks

Saturday August 15, 2020

4-17 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – John Inman

ABC Raceway – Ashland, WI – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Caley Emerson

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Dylan Bloomfield

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Michael Stien

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Will Hull

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Devon Borden

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Quentin Blonde

Circus City Speedway – Peru, IN – USA – USAC Midwest Regional Midget Series – Daison Pursley

Circus City Speedway – Peru, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Sean Murphy

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Will Scribner

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Jonathan Beason

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus Thomas

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Steve Diamond

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series / AFCS Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cap Henry

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – AFCS Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Alvin Roepke

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets – Scott Koerner

Hidden Valley Speedway – Clearfield, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Dave Guss

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – Blake Hahn

I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Wyatt Burks

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Renn Weber

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Capitani Classic – Kyle Larson

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Steven Shebester

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Shane Cokcrum

Lorain County Raceway Park – Amherst Township, OH – USA – Must See Racing – Jimmy McCune

Lorain County Raceway Park – Amherst Township, OH – USA – Must See Racing Lites – J.J. Henes

Lorain County Raceway Park – Amherst Township, OH – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Rich Reid

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Sprintcar Racing League – Riley Rogers

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Jake Gomola

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jack Sodeman Jr.

Merritt Speedway – Merritt, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Ryan Ruhl

Oberlin Speedway – Oberlin, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Zach Blurton

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Travis Arenz

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tucker Boulton

Salem Speedway – Salem, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial – Kody Swanson

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Don Grable

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Hoosier Sprint Nationals – Bradley Sterrett

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Hoosier Sprint Nationals – Kyle Cummins

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Sprints – Jack Wagner

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dean Jacobs

Sunday August 16, 2020

Diamond Park Speedway – Murfreesboro, AR – USA – ASCS Sprint Cars – ASCS Sprint Week – Colton Heath

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Jacob Dykstra

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bradley Galedrige

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Chris Windom

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Matus