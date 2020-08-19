Attica Raceway Park gets back to racing with double-header weekend

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio- Attica Raceway Park gets back to racing with a big double-header weekend Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22.

Racing on Columbus Equipment/Central Ohio Farmers/The Adkins Group Night Presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales on Friday will be the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints who will battle for $1,000 to win thanks to Griff’s Engines. In action Saturday on Foster Auto Body/Croghan Colonial Bank Night will be the 410 sprints (no points), 305 sprints (points) and dirt trucks. Thanks to Eric Jones and A Plus Auto Center in Fostoria, $100 bonus to the 305 and truck feature winners on Saturday.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday with racing under way at 7:45 p.m. Gates open Saturday at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices each night are $15 for adult general admission; senior citizens general admission is $13 with teens ages 11-15 at $10 and kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes each night are $30.

There is a $1,000 bonus if the same driver wins the 410 sprint feature both nights and a $500 bonus if the same driver wins the 305 sprint feature both nights.

Fans are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and fans must follow the state mandate concerning masks/face coverings.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.