410 STARS DIETRICH, WOLFE & MACRI TO TAKE ON THE ALL STAR’S IN CHASE OF THE THUNDER CUP ON THURSDAY

From Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA AUGUST 23, 2020 . . . . . . . Local 410 Sprint Car favorites Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe and Anthony Macri have their eye firmly planted on the prize, a $5,000 check and the prestigious Thunder Cup up for grabs this Thursday night, August 27 when Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions storm Grandview Speedway. This always exciting Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event is presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA and will also include the popular 358 Modifieds chasing a $3,000 first place prize. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Danny Dietrich certainly knows his way around the always tricky Grandview Speedway one-third mile oval. In fact, Dietrich owns one Thunder on the Hill victory. Lucas Wolfe has been a long time contender on the hill but luck has never played to the advantage of Wolfe. There is no doubt, if Lucas Wolfe is in the line-up, he’s a contender for the win. Also looking for his first Thunder win is Anthony Macri. A rising star in the 410 sprint ranks and did set fast time in a previous Thunder on the Hill event.

Aaron Reutzel has won the last two All Star events at Grandview and leads the All Star points over Cory Eliason of Valisia, CA, Paul McMahan of Nashville, TN, Zeb Wise of Angola, IN, and Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX. Some well-known home town favorites looking to chase the $5,000 first prize include Freddie Rahmer, Ryan Taylor, Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer, Brock Zearfoss, JJ Grasso and Kyle Reinhardt to name a few.

The thrilling 358 NASCAR Modifieds are the charm of Grandview Speedway every Saturday night. They never disappoint the fans when they are on a Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event. Very few tracks present shows with two star-studded divisions. After a series of qualifying events, the Modifieds will battle in a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. The talent-filled field is expected to include Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Rick Laubach, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Mike Gular, Colt Harris, Kevin Hirthler and Mike Lisowski.

This big night of racing is presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a full-service machine, and truck shop, as well as a custom fabrication shop located in nearby Fleetwood, PA, just outside of Reading. Check out their full line of truck and trailer equipment, including snowplows and salt spreaders. To learn about their capabilities, including CNC machining, complete driveline service, MIG, TIG, and Stick welding check out our web site at www.levanmachine.com.

For the August 27 event, adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing general admission tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that you wear a face mask, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Thursday, August 27 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM

MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill