Kody Swanson Wins the Pole Position for the 72nd Little 500

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ANDERSON, IN (September 3, 2020) – For the second year in a row Kody Swanson will lead the field to the green flag for the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW at Anderson Speedway. Swanson earned the pole position during first round qualifying on Thursday with four lap time of 44.745 seconds around the high banked quarter mile oval.
Swanson has won the previous two editions of the Little 500 and has three victories in the event during his career.
Tyler Roahrig and the last driver to win other than Swanson since 2017, Kyle Hamilton, will share the front row for Saturday’s 500 lap finale.
The top 15 drivers in qualifying are locked into Saturday’s event while positions 16-33 can be bumped during second round qualifying on Friday.
72nd Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW
Anderson Speedway
Anderson, Indiana
Thursday September 3, 2020
1. Kody Swanson, 44.745
2. Tyler Roahrig, 44.956
3. Kyle Hamilton, 14.017
4. Dakota Armstrong, 45.103
5. Brian Gerster, 45.174
6. Chris Neuenschewander, 45.189
7. Bobby Santos III, 45.301
8. Billy Wease, 45.321
9. Mickey Kempgens, 45.356
10. Caleb Armstrong, 45.432
11. Derek Bischak, 45.621
12. Shane Butler, 45.740
13. Aaron Pierce, 45.786
14. John Inman, 45.787
15. Jerry Coons Jr, 45.898
16. Scotty Hampton, 45.983
17. Kyle O’Gara, 46.054
18. Shane Hollingsworth, 46.077
19. Jacob Wilson, 46.453
20. Jeff Bloom, 46.506
21. Eric Gordon, 46.538
22. Russ Gamester, 46.770
23. Ken Schrader, 46.834
24. Cory Setser, 46.878
25. Brian Tyler, 46.996
26. Doug Dietsch, 47.037
27. Chris Jagger, 47.103
28. Johnny Gilbertson, 47.704
29. Doug Fitzwater, 47.816
30. Rob Keesling, 47.965
31. Justin Harper, 48.192
32. Tommy Nichols, 48.935
33. Bryan Gossel, 48.992
34. Bobby Konisarski, 50.995
35. Powell Racing, NT
36. Ronnie Wuerdeman, NT