Holmes Gets First 360 Win at Skagit Speedway

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (September 3, 2020) — 17 year old Tanner Holmes of Jacksonville, OR won his first career feature in 360 Sprints with a win over the Budweiser 360 division at Skagit Speedway on round 12 of Skagit Speedway TV. Scott Miller and Tyler Sundstrom joined Holmes as winners on the night.

After setting quick time, Holmes would roll a zero for invert and after advancing through his heat race, sat on the pole for the main event. Setting the early pace, Holmes was trailed closely by Trey Starks as the pair rapidly approached lapped traffic. On lap fifteen, Starks threw a massive slider at Holmes that didn’t stick, resulting in Trey flipping and resetting the field. With Garen Linder now hot on his heels, Holmes took off again and did a fantastic job of cutting through slower traffic time and again to take the main event win ahead of Linder and Eric Fisher.

Scott Miller would lead all but one of the laps in the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds main event for his first Skagit Speedway win. Miller briefly lost the lead to Tom Sweatman on lap five, but Sweatman would bobble and spin in turn one, giving the lead right back to Miller. Miller endured multiple restarts and a stiff challenge late from Craig Moore to secure the win, relegating Moore to runner up. Sweatman moved back up the through the field to finish third.

Tyler Sundstrom made his first Skagit Speedway appearance pay off by winning the Outlaw Tuner feature. Sundstrom drove past Zach Dalrymple on lap three and was unchallenged the rest of the way in taking the win. Rick Young held off Dalrymple in an entertaining battle for second place.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Thursday September 3, 2020

Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 55-Trey Starks[9]

3. 22L-Garen Linder[14]

4. 59-Eric Fisher[3]

5. 17-Cam Smith[5]

6. 66M-Barry Martinez[6]

7. 14B-Bailey Sucich[11]

8. 15-Jeff Dunlap[12]

9. F1-Corbyn Fauver[13]

10. 19-Colby Thornhill[15]

11. 7O-Chase Goetz[17]

12. 8-Devon Borden[10]

13. 9R-Reece Goetz[2]

14. 33S-Lance Sargent[20]

15. 96-Greg Hamilton[7]

16. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[19]

17. 23-Steve Parker[18]

18. 75-Brian Boswell[4]

19. 29W-Steven James[16]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

3. 14B-Bailey Sucich[2]

4. 9R-Reece Goetz[5]

5. 59-Eric Fisher[3]

6. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[6]

7. 29W-Steven James[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7O-Chase Goetz[1]

2. 17-Cam Smith[3]

3. 55-Trey Starks[4]

4. 15-Jeff Dunlap[2]

5. 33S-Lance Sargent[5]

6. 23-Steve Parker[6]

7. DNS: 22X-Travis Jacobson

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. F1-Corbyn Fauver[2]

2. 22L-Garen Linder[4]

3. 96-Greg Hamilton[5]

4. 66M-Barry Martinez[3]

5. 8-Devon Borden[1]

6. 75-Brian Boswell[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 22L-Garen Linder[3]

3. 59-Eric Fisher[4]

4. 17-Cam Smith[5]

5. 7O-Chase Goetz[11]

6. 14B-Bailey Sucich[7]

7. F1-Corbyn Fauver[9]

8. 19-Colby Thornhill[10]

9. 66M-Barry Martinez[6]

10. 15-Jeff Dunlap[8]

11. 96-Greg Hamilton[15]

12. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[16]

13. 33S-Lance Sargent[14]

14. 23-Steve Parker[17]

15. 75-Brian Boswell[18]

16. 29W-Steven James[19]

17. 55-Trey Starks[2]

18. 9R-Reece Goetz[13]

19. 8-Devon Borden[12]