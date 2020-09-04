Max Adams Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 4, 2020) — Max Adams became the latest driver to take car owner Paul Hazen to victory lane on Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Adams won the non-wing sprint car feature over veteran drives Kyle Simon and Matt Westfall. Dustin Ingle and Brayden Clark rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday September 4, 2020
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Max Adams
2. Kyle Simon
3. Matt Westfall
4. Dustin Ingle
5. Anthony D’Alessio
6. Brayden Clark
7. Cody White
8. Paul Dues
9. Korbyn Hayslett
10. Cole Kecham
11. Adam Byrkett
12. Shane Cockrum
13. Tyler Kendall
14. Aaron Davis
15. Ricky Lewis
16. Zack Pretorius
17. JJ Hughes
18. Evan Mosley
19. Matt McDonald
20. Brian VanMeveren