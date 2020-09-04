Two of Pennsylvania’s Biggest Sprint Car Races to Pay $53,000 and $75,000 to Win

(September 4, 2020) – Central Pennsylvania will see two of its biggest events pay event more money this year with the announcement than the Williams Grove National Open at Williams Grove Speedway will pay $75,000 to the winner while the winners share of the upcoming Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway will pay $53,000 to win.

The All Star Circuit of Champions announced on Friday the upcoming Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway pay increase for the winner along with two $6,000 to win preliminary features and a $2,000 to win, $400 to start non-qualifiers race involving a minimum of 24 cars.

The Tuscarora 50 will see an overall purse increase to Saturday’s A-Main of $12,500, bringing the total feature purse to $115,000.

Williams Grove Speedway increase to the National Open winner’s purse will make it the largest paying purse in the track’s stories history and the largest paying event for the World of Outlaws during the 2020 season.

Aaron Reutzel is the defending winner of the Tuscarora 50 while Brent Marks is the defending champion of the National Open.

The Tuscarora 50 takes place on September 10-12, 2020 while the Williams Grove National Open is scheduled for October 2-3, 2020. More information is available about both events at http://www.portroyalspeedway.com and http://www.williamsgrove.com/