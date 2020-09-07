Stanfill Wins IMRA Feature at Spoon River

USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Spoon River Speedway
Canton, Illinois
Sunday September 6, 2020
Feature:
1. 24-Brian Stanfill
2. 5K-Kevin Douglas
3. 51-Brent Burrows
4. 5-Jake Sollenberger
5. 18-Tyler Roth
6. 51R-Wil Armitage
7. 5G-Cody Gerdes
8. 11H-Abby Hohlhein
9. 57-Mark McMahill
10. 3A-Chris Adrien
11. 15M-Shane Morgan
12. 7A-Michael Armitage
13. 29K-Jordan Mattson
14. 5J-Jeremy Douglas
15. 15-R.J.Corson
16. OO-John Heitzman
17. 29-Harrison Kleven
18. 22K-Kelli Harter
19. 37-Andy Baugh
20. 8M-Cody Meyer
21. 27-Charles Kunz
22. 9-Keith Wilson