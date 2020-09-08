USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS BATTLE AT PETALUMA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 7, 2020… Promoted by Rick Faeth, the action packed card will also feature Modifieds, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA SPEEDWAY HAS A MANDATORY COMPETITOR COVID-19 WAIVER FORM AT petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The listed right rear tires are also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. The Hoosier Medium is also legal with the VRA Sprint Car Series.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

To date, Petaluma Speedway has held three USAC West Coast Sprint Car events. 2018 Champion Austin Liggett has topped the last two shows and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign claimed the July 29, 2017 debut after setting the track record of 13.728.

When the series last visited the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on August 8th, Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) claimed the twelfth win of his career. Fast qualifier Colby Johnson, “BT Express” Bradley Terrell, “Wild” Billy Aton, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Shayna Ensign, Ryan Timmons, Matthew Haulot, Glenn Bryan, and Ricky Brophy rounded out the top-10 drivers.

The traditional 360 sprint cars will return to Petaluma on Saturday, September 19th. The USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets will clash at the fast 3/8-mile on October 24th for the “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race.”

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC West Coast Sprint Car live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

2020 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Austin Liggett.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Geoff Ensign.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENTS:

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

September 19: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (Non-Points)

October 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Non-Points)