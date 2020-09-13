Mark Smith Takes Henson Memorial Win at I-30 Speedway With ASCS Mid-South Region

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 12, 2020) – Swooping in from Pennsylvania, Mark Smith rolled his Mach1 Chassis No. M1 into Victory Lane at the Ralph Henson Memorial at I-30 Speedway with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Chasing Howard Moore early, Smith took over the top spot following a Lap 2 caution. Finding traffic quickly, Moore’s night nearly came and end after making contact with a slower car.

Holding off the field to the drop of the checkered flag, Smith was chased to the finish by fellow Mach1 racer, Dale Howard. Jeremy Middleton made it to third after starting eighth with Ernie Ainsworth advancing from 11th to fourth. Cody Gardner completed the top five.

Having to race through the B-Feature, Tim Crawley tore through the field from 17th to sixth. Howard Moore held on to finish seventh with Brad Bowden in eighth. Jeffrey West, Jr. crossed ninth with Paxton Gregory completing the top ten.

The next outing for the ASCS Mid-South Region is the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3.

ASCS Mid-South Region

I-30 Speedway

Little Rock,Arkansas

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[4]

2. 95-Asa Swindell[1]

3. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[6]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[7]

5. 29-Pete Butler[3]

6. 38-Rick Pringle[8]

7. 5-Richard Reynolds[5]

8. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. 99-Blake Jenkins[1]

3. G6-Cody Gardner[6]

4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[4]

5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

6. 30-Joseph Miller[3]

7. 51-Caleb Martin[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Howard Moore[4]

2. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[7]

3. 3G-Paxton Gregory[6]

4. 13-Chase Howard[3]

5. 48-Cody Stacy[5]

6. 23P-Hunter Poe[2]

7. 44-Ronny Howard[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]

2. X-Charlie Louden[6]

3. 2-Brad Bowden[7]

4. 8Z-Zach Pringle[2]

5. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]

6. 3B-Chris Banja[1]

7. 21-Spencer Meredith[5]

Dash (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]

2. 3-Howard Moore[4]

3. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[2]

4. X-Charlie Louden[3]

5. 47-Dale Howard[7]

6. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]

7. 2-Brad Bowden[6]

8. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]

2. 38-Rick Pringle[1]

3. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

4. 29-Pete Butler[5]

5. 51-Caleb Martin[7]

6. 48-Cody Stacy[3]

7. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[12]

8. 5-Richard Reynolds[10]

9. 3B-Chris Banja[9]

10. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]

11. 44-Ronny Howard[8]

12. 21-Spencer Meredith[11]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]

2. 47-Dale Howard[5]

3. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[8]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[11]

5. G6-Cody Gardner[9]

6. 1X-Tim Crawley[17]

7. 3-Howard Moore[2]

8. 2-Brad Bowden[7]

9. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[3]

10. 3G-Paxton Gregory[10]

11. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[14]

12. 30-Joseph Miller[19]

13. 13-Chase Howard[15]

14. 95-Asa Swindell[12]

15. 29-Pete Butler[20]

16. 8Z-Zach Pringle[16]

17. 99-Blake Jenkins[13]

18. 38-Rick Pringle[18]

19. X-Charlie Louden[4]

20. 9JR-Derek Hagar[6]