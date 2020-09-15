REMAINDER OF USAC’S NATIONAL SCHEDULE IS SET

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 15, 2020)………The remainder of USAC’s 2020 National schedule has been set for the months of September, October and November with 5 Sprint Car, 10 Midget and 2 Silver Crown events on the calendar with several marquee races and three championships to be decided.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship race has been tight with only nine points separating leader Brady Bacon and Chris Windom with the top-four all within 40 points entering the two events this weekend, Friday, Sept. 18 at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track for the 21st running of the Jim Hurtubise Classic and the Saturday, Sept. 19 Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

Back-to-back nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink Midget doubleheaders greet competitors on Friday, Sept. 25 at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 26 at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway for the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives Double Double.

USAC’s National Sprint Car season concludes with the Saturday, Oct. 3 running of the Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, marking the first time the season will conclude in the Midwest since 2002.

The USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series slate has just two races remaining, one on pavement and one on dirt. First up is the Hemelgarn Racing / Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4, at the paved oval of Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, the classic Bettenhausen 100 is on at the one-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. – the first time in its history that the Springfield Mile will serve as the Silver Crown season finale. Grandstand capacity for the Springfield event is limited to 20 percent.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season finishes up with a flurry of activity that consists of 10 races in four different states. Following the Gas City/Kokomo “Double Double” on Sep. 25-26, the series moves onto another weekend double with races on Friday, Oct. 9 at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. for the Jason Leffler Memorial. That’s followed the next night by the Harvest Cup on Saturday, Oct. 10 just across the border at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

From there, the traditional pilgrimage to the west takes the Midgets to Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Ariz. for the Western World Championships on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, which will also feature the AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint Cars in a midget/sprint doubleheader each night.

A mini-California Midget Week begins just days later with four consecutive nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing, beginning at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tee-straight nights on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, Nov. 19-20-21 brings the series to Placerville Speedway for the second running of the Hangtown 100, which concludes the season with a 100-lap finale. Grandstand admission is not allowed at any of the Bakersfield or Placerville events, pit access only.

The Oval Nationals at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway will not be contested during the 2020 season. Advance tickets purchased for the 2020 Oval Nationals will be good for the 2021 Oval Nationals.

Furthermore, the traditional USAC Night of Champions banquet at the Indiana Roof Ballroom will not be held this year.

Tickets for USAC’s September events can be purchased in advance at www.usactickets.com. Stay tuned to USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com and social media sites for further ticket and event info for the races during the months of October and November.

REMAINING USAC NATIONAL EVENTS

Sep. 18: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN

Sep. 19: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN

Sep. 25: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Gas City I-69 Speedway / Gas City, IN

Sep. 25: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Gas City I-69 Speedway / Gas City, IN

Sep. 26: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN

Sep. 26: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN

Oct. 3: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars – Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN

Oct. 4: USAC Silver Crown – Toledo Speedway / Toledo, OH

Oct. 9: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Wayne County Speedway / Wayne City, IL

Oct. 10: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN

Oct. 18: USAC Silver Crown – Illinois State Fairgrounds / Springfield, IL *20% Capacity Limit*

Nov. 13: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets (With USAC CRA Sprints) – Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov. 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets (With USAC CRA Sprints) – Arizona Speedway / San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov. 17: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA *No Grandstands, Pits Only*

Nov. 19: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Placerville Speedway /Placerville, CA *No Grandstands, Pits Only*

Nov. 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA *No Grandstands, Pits Only*

Nov. 21: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets – Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA *No Grandstands, Pits Only*