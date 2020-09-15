Short Track Nationals Tickets Available!

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 15, 2020) – The premier 360-ci Sprint Car event in the nation is little more than two weeks away.

And tickets are now available for the 33rd Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires set for October 1-3 at Little Rock, Arkansas’ I-30 Speedway.

Be sure to get your tickets for the annual excursion to Arkansas for the prestigious $10,000-to-win Sprint Car event.

Following a Thursday night Test ‘N Tune session, a $2,500-to-win preliminary event takes place on Friday before the Saturday night, October 3, $10,041-to-win 41-lap STN championship feature event.

Advance tickets for the Friday and Saturday portion are just $40 if paying by cash or $42 using credit/debit card. Only two-day tickets will be sold in advance and at a discount. All children under 12 are admitted free courtesy of Hog Wild Janitorial Services LLC on Friday night and Howard Moore Racing on Saturday night.

Day of show tickets are $20 on Friday night ($22 with debit/credit card) and $28 on Saturday ($30 with credit/debit card).

All tickets are general admission only. Pit passes will not be sold in advance.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

Entries for the event are already rolling in to the track office. Entries for the event are just $100 and include driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday if submitted by September 27. Entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-STN.pdf.

Last October, Sapulpa, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn bested a field of 70 competitors to become just the fifth racer in event history to win in back-to-back years, joining the likes of Steve Kinser (1988-1989), Gary Wright (2003-2004), Tony Bruce, Jr. (2008-2009) and Sammy Swindell (2016-2017).

Hall of Famers Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright top the STN win charts with five and four triumphs respectively with other past event winners including the likes of NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 33rd Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 1-3, 2020. (Test ‘N Tune on Thursday, October 1, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 2-3).

The Entry Info: Entry forms available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-STN.pdf. Entry is just $100 and includes driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday if submitted by September 27. Entries submitted after September 27 does not include driver pit pass.

The Format: Both nights will feature a full card of heat and qualifying races followed by feature events. The top 40 in passing points each night will advance to four qualifying races with the balance to “C” Mains. Combined points from heats and qualifiers will set lineups for twin “B” Mains and the “A” Main.

While there will be no lock-ins from Friday’s $2,500-to-win preliminary, the top two drivers in combined passing/finishing points from Friday and Saturday heats and qualifiers that doesn’t race into the Saturday feature will be awarded the 19th and 20th starting positions in the Saturday night STN championship finale. The 21st starting position is reserved for the 2020 I-30 Speedway track champion if needed.

Saturday night heat races will each offer up $100 to win courtesy of Jenkins Fleet Services.

The top four in Saturday night heat and qualifying race passing/finishing points will compete in the Mike Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash” that will set the lineup for the first two rows of the 41-lap STN championship finale. The Dash will pay $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third and $100 for fourth.

The “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards for non-transfers will pay as follows: 1st – $400, 2nd – $300, 3rd – $250, 4th – $200, 5th – $150, 6th – $100.

The Past Winners:

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

