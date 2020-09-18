Mark Smith Untouchable On Night 2 Of The Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From Lonnie Wheatley

WHEATLAND, MO (September 18, 2020) – Leading start to finish Friday night, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith was untouchable with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Night 2 of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Asked what it took to stay up front both nights, Smith replied, “This is a hard track to keep up with. When the reworked, I really didn’t know what to do, so I just ended up doing the same setup I had last night, and it worked really well.”

Battling the first few laps with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. for the lead, Smith cleared the Hill Racing No. 15h and began to pull away. Running first and second the first eight laps, Hafertepe grabbed the cushion through the first and second turns, allowing California’s Justin Sanders to slip by. Well, into slower traffic by that point, Smith was still able to pick his way to a nearly three-second advantage.

Under red on Lap 14, when Chase Randall flipped off the fourth turn, the race resumed with slower cars giving Smith a three-car buffer over the field. Finding lapped traffic once more, slower cars did little to slow the Mach1 Chassis No. M1 as the checkered flag dropped greeting the winner 2.642-seconds ahead of Sanders and earned the Pennsylvania shoe the pole in Saturday’s $10,000 to win A-Feature.

Justin’s third career podium appearance with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network; the run was enough to lock the No. 16a into Saturday’s big show. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in third will position the No. 15h to the right of the front row. Advancing 10 positions for the second night in the row, Derek Hagar crossed fourth with Jordon Mallett completing the top five.

Moving up from 10th, Blake Hahn made it to sixth with Tim Crawley tearing through the field from 20th to grab seventh. Scott Bogucki was eighth with Dylan Westbrook and Ayrton Gennetten, making up the top ten.

Of the 77 drivers that checked in on Thursday, 74 were on hand Friday night. SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Chase Randall, Ryan Timms, Mark Smith, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Timothy Smith, Alex Hill, Sean McClelland, and Zach Davis. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers were won by Jordon Mallett, Kyle Bellm, Slater Helt, Jonathan Cornell, Tanner Holmes, Robbie Price, and Matt Covington. BMRS B-Feature wins went to Brandon Anderson, Dale Howard, and Harli White. Brandon Anderson topped the Brodix LCQ.

Provisional starts were utilized by Matt Covington (Points), Roger Crockett (Points), and Miles Paulus (Regional).

Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Night #2

ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Friday, September 18, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]

3. 88-Travis Reber[1]

4. 15-Jase Randolph[3]

5. 17W-Harli White[9]

6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]

7. 88X-Shane Stewart[8]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

9. 121-Steve Glover[5]

10. 5D-Zach Daum[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

3. 24-Garet Williamson[5]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[7]

5. 5-Kory Bales[1]

6. 20G-Jake Greider[6]

7. 84-Brandon Hanks[8]

8. 8-Devon Borden[10]

9. 23G-Steven Shebester[9]

10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1M-Mark Smith[2]

2. 16A-Justin Sanders[7]

3. 57-Billy Butler[1]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]

6. 26-Marshall Skinner[8]

7. 2-Brad Bowden[9]

8. 10L-Landon Britt[3]

9. 95X-Asa Swindell[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]

3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]

4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[8]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[9]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

8. 22L-Connor Leoffler[6]

9. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Timothy Smith[2]

2. 21R-Gunner Ramey[1]

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[3]

6. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]

7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[8]

8. 7C-Justyn Cox[9]

9. 75B-Brian Boswell[5]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 77X-Alex Hill[2]

2. 28V-Luke Verardi[1]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 97-Scotty Milan[4]

5. 95-Matt Covington[3]

6. 21-Miles Paulus[6]

7. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

8. 3M-Howard Moore[9]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

2. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

3. 90X-Matt Tanner[1]

4. 9M-Cody Baker[8]

5. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]

6. 87-Jason Barney[5]

7. 4-Evan Martin[7]

8. 13-Chase Howard[6]

9. 3P-Rusty Potter[4]

Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 3Z-Zach Davis[2]

2. 0-Corey Nelson[1]

3. 76-Jay Russell[4]

4. 47-Dale Howard[3]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]

6. 45-Chuck Hebing[5]

7. 57B-Bobby Butler[7]

8. 31-Casey Wills[8]

9. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]

2. 47-Dale Howard[1]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[5]

4. 16A-Justin Sanders[6]

5. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]

6. 2-Brad Bowden[7]

7. 45-Chuck Hebing[8]

8. 88-Travis Reber[2]

9. 23G-Steven Shebester[10]

10. 57B-Bobby Butler[9]

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]

2. 24-Garet Williamson[4]

3. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]

4. 9-Chase Randall[6]

5. 57-Billy Butler[2]

6. 7C-Justyn Cox[7]

7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[8]

8. 3Z-Zach Davis[5]

9. 10L-Landon Britt[9]

10. 5-Kory Bales[10]

Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]

4. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 3M-Howard Moore[9]

7. 90X-Matt Tanner[2]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[10]

9. 20G-Jake Greider[7]

10. 21R-Gunner Ramey[3]

Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)

1. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[1]

2. 1M-Mark Smith[6]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[8]

6. 21-Miles Paulus[7]

7. 28V-Luke Verardi[3]

8. 31-Casey Wills[9]

9. 23-Seth Bergman[4]

10. 95X-Asa Swindell[10]

Qualifier #5 (8 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]

4. 17W-Harli White[4]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]

6. 8-Devon Borden[8]

7. 88X-Shane Stewart[7]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

9. 0-Corey Nelson[3]

10. 30-Joseph Miller[10]

Qualifier #6 (8 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

3. 9M-Cody Baker[5]

4. 76-Jay Russell[3]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]

6. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]

7. 22L-Connor Leoffler[9]

8. 86-Timothy Smith[6]

9. 121-Steve Glover[10]

10. 97-Scotty Milan[2]

Qualifier #7 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[1]

2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]

3. 4-Evan Martin[8]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]

5. 15-Jase Randolph[2]

6. 94-Jeff Swindell[4]

7. 46-Ryan Coniam[10]

8. 13-Chase Howard[9]

9. 77X-Alex Hill[6]

10. 87-Jason Barney[7]

Last Chance Qualifier (12 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 17W-Harli White[2]

3. 47-Dale Howard[3]

4. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

7. 95-Matt Covington[10]

8. 23-Seth Bergman[13]

9. 11-Roger Crockett[8]

10. 22-Riley Goodno[14]

11. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]

12. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]

13. 76-Jay Russell[7]

14. 7C-Justyn Cox[12]

15. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]

B-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

5. 23-Seth Bergman[11]

6. 88X-Shane Stewart[13]

7. 2-Brad Bowden[9]

8. 3M-Howard Moore[8]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[14]

10. 57-Billy Butler[7]

11. 23G-Steven Shebester[17]

12. 19-Colby Thornhill[19]

13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]

14. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

15. 46-Ryan Coniam[12]

16. 95X-Asa Swindell[16]

17. 4-Evan Martin[3]

18. 75B-Brian Boswell[18]

19. 11A-Austin O’Neal[10]

20. 5D-Zach Daum[20]

B-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[3]

2. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]

3. 76-Jay Russell[4]

4. 7C-Justyn Cox[12]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

6. 77X-Alex Hill[8]

7. 8-Devon Borden[9]

8. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

9. 31-Casey Wills[14]

10. 10L-Landon Britt[17]

11. 26-Marshall Skinner[5]

12. 90X-Matt Tanner[10]

13. 0-Corey Nelson[11]

14. 3P-Rusty Potter[19]

15. 30-Joseph Miller[18]

16. 97-Scotty Milan[15]

17. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[2]

18. 87-Jason Barney[16]

19. 21R-Gunner Ramey[13]

B-Main #3 (15 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White[1]

2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

3. 94-Jeff Swindell[5]

4. 95-Matt Covington[3]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

6. 21-Miles Paulus[9]

7. 84-Brandon Hanks[10]

8. 22L-Connor Leoffler[13]

9. 15-Jase Randolph[7]

10. 45-Chuck Hebing[11]

11. 20G-Jake Greider[14]

12. 88-Travis Reber[12]

13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[19]

14. 121-Steve Glover[17]

15. 13-Chase Howard[15]

16. 3Z-Zach Davis[6]

17. 28V-Luke Verardi[8]

18. 57B-Bobby Butler[16]

19. 5-Kory Bales[18]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1M-Mark Smith[1]

2. 16A-Justin Sanders[3]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[14]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[10]

7. 1X-Tim Crawley[20]

8. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]

9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]

11. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

12. 24-Garet Williamson[8]

13. 47-Dale Howard[19]

14. 21-Miles Paulus[25]

15. 9M-Cody Baker[11]

16. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]

17. 17W-Harli White[18]

18. 91T-Tyler Thomas[22]

19. 55B-Brandon Anderson[17]

20. 18T-Tanner Holmes[15]

21. 21P-Robbie Price[21]

22. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]

23. 9-Chase Randall[12]

24. 95-Matt Covington[23]

25. 11-Roger Crockett[24]