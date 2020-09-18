Spencer Bayston Joins Roth Motorsports for the Remainder of 2020

(September 18, 2020) – Roth Motorsports announced on Friday that Spencer Bayston will take over driver’s seat for the remainder of the 2020 season on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Bayston’s first race with Roth Motorsports will be September 22-23 for the Governor’s Reign at Eldora Speedway.

Bayston, from Lebanon, Indiana, has spent the past three seasons driving for various 410 sprint car teams after several seasons of racing midget cars. Bayston has two sprint car victories this season in 410 competition at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California with the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania. Bayston also has a midget with the POWRi Midget Car League at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55.

Bayston will take over for Daryn Pittman, who announced he would step away from full time competition in 2021. Later in the week it was revealed that Pittman agreed mutually with Roth Motorsports to part ways following this weekend’s World of Outlaws events at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Pittman will finish the year out with Heffner Racing based out of Central Pennsylvania.