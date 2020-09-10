Pittman Stepping Away From the World of Outlaws Tour

(September 10, 2020) — Daryn Pittman announced on Thursday that he would no longer be racing full time on the World of Outlaws tour after the 2020 season. Pittman made the announcement on his social media channels that he would step out of the driver seat full time in 2021 and start looking for a possible role in motorsports outside of the driver’s seat.

From Owosso, Oklahoma and now residing near Danville, Indiana Pittman has been a fixture in winged sprint car racing since 1999. After 360 sprint cars Pittman has been a fixture in 410 sprint cars with the World of Outlaws Gumout Series, World of Outlaws tour, and Central Pennsylvania.

Pittman and his wife Mandy released the following statement:

After much time and reflection over the past couple seasons, especially throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and a shortened 2020 season, I began to realize that I would like to explore some new opportunities. Although racing full time for the past 25 years has provided me and my family a great living, many wonderful opportunities to travel the country, and the chance to make friends/fans all over the world: I would like to shift my focus to what life will look like from outside the driver’s seat full time in 2021. Racing full time and traveling with the WOO for 17 years has taught me many valuable lessons along the way. I feel it is time to focus on other interests and avenues in the racing community. Although my plans are not fully certain at this time, I would like to pursue the business side of the racing industry. Racing has been my life since I was a kid. We have lived and breathed this sport as a family our whole lives. I feel my passion and knowledge of the sport can be beneficial in many areas outside of driving. While I don’t have anything set in stone yet, I know I want to focus on something different in 2021. We are currently pursuing a few different ideas, and I am very much looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. I am excited for what opportunities the future may hold. I am by no means willing to call this a retirement at this time, I just don’t know what the future might hold or how much time this next adventure will allow me to race. One thing I want to make clear, I love being part of the racing community. I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to chase my dreams for as long as I have, and accomplish as much as I have. I look forward to seeing everyone at the track for many years to come. Thanks for the support! Daryn & Mandy Pittman

During that span Pittman picked up 85 career feature victories and the 2013 championship with the World of Outlaws. Pitman also won crown jewel events at Eldora Speedway, the Kings Royal and Historical Big One.