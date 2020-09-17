Pittman and Roth to Part Ways After Devil’s Bowl and Lawton: Pittman To Finish Season with Heffner

(September 17, 2020) – Daryn Pittman and Roth Motorsports have agreed to part ways before the end of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season. Roth and Pittman released a statement on Thursday that the team would mutually part ways following the World of Outlaw shows at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

Shortly after his announcement of parting ways with Roth Pittman released that he is returning to Heffner Racing to finish the season with the World of Outlaws along with his former crew chief Kale Kahne joining Heath Moyle as crew members for the effort. Pittman drove for Heffner from 2009 until the 2013 before going to Kasey Kahne Racing.

Pittman announced on September 10, 2020 he would step away from the drivers seat on a full time basis after the 2020 season.

Details were not released on who would take over driving duties for Roth Motorsports for the remainder of the 2020 season.