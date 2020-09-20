Kaeding and Ballenger Enjoy Victories at Huset’s Speedway Power Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (September 19, 2020) – Tim Kaeding savored Victory Lane on Saturday evening at Huset’s Speedway, where the California native recorded a feature triumph during the track’s season finale along with Dusty Ballenger.

Kaeding completed approximately a half dozen donuts between turn four and the frontstretch as the crowd roared in appreciation. Kaeding then climbed on top of the rear of his winged sprint car, raising his arms in the air and exhaling a yell. After his race car was pushed into the designated area for the Victory Lane ceremony, Kaeding performed another wing dance that was followed by congratulatory handshakes and hugs from friends, fans and competitors.

Kaeding was just as intense on the high-banked oval, where he led the distance to capture the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series portion of the DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. He was awarded a check for a whopping $10,000 for his feat.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I felt like the old TK right there. Get up on the fence and run the living piss out of it.”

Kaeding built more than a five-second lead before a caution on Lap 15 brought the field back together. He then had to hold off challenges from Midwest Power Series champion Justin Henderson and Friday night’s feature winner Shane Golobic, who charged from 17th to second.

“Obviously we wanted to be one spot better, but I put our team in a hole in qualifying,” Golobic said after his runner-up result. “Seventeenth to second is nothing to hang your head about. Hats off to TK. This was right up his alley.”

Jack Dover, who claimed two of the four Midwest Sprint Touring Series wins at Huset’s Speedway this year, rounded out the podium after starting ninth.

“I’m really happy with a third-place finish,” he said. “Before we started the main we dropped a cylinder so we were on seven cylinders.”

Trey Starks was the Hard Charger Award winner after rallying from 21 st to fourth and Clint Garner placed fifth.

A total of 48 drivers participated on Saturday with Starks and Matt Juhl setting quick time in their qualifying groups to kick off the competition. Davey Heskin, Kaeding, Garner and Lynton Jeffrey each won a heat race. Tommy Barber picked up the C Main victory and Starks captured the B Main triumph.

Ballenger led the entire 20-lap, $1,000-to-win RaceSaver sprints A Main, beating eighth-starting Tyler Drueke at the finish line by 0.760 of a second. The two drivers were nearly side by side as they exited turn four in traffic with a handful of laps remaining, but Ballenger’s higher groove gave him the momentum needed to maintain the top spot. Drueke stayed within striking distance, but Ballenger made the right moves in traffic to score the win.

“I was just trying to get through lapped traffic the best I could,” he said. “I have a bunch of kids on my crew (and) some old guys. I will tell you we’re going to have a party tonight.”

Stu Snyder rounded out the podium with Shon Pointer finishing fourth and Neil Nickolite fifth.

Nick Barger, Pointer, Jason Danley and Drueke were the heat race winners. Chris Thram won the B Main.

Midwest Power Nationals

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Saturday September 19, 2020

Midwest Power Series/Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Qualifying Group A:

1. 44S-Trey Starks, 11.744 (21)

2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 11.771 (4)

3. 4J-Lee Grosz, 11.789 (15)

4. 20G-Chris Graf, 11.854 (23)

5. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 11.858 (16)

6. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 11.886 (18)

7. 56N-Davey Heskin, 11.898 (12)

8. 3-Tim Kaeding, 11.906 (10)

9. 53-Jack Dover, 11.915 (1)

10. 88-Kyle Offill, 11.935 (3)

11. 35L-Cody Ledger, 11.940 (19)

12. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.979 (2)

13. 75-Tommy Barber, 12.025 (17)

14. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 12.026 (20)

15. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.047 (7)

16. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 12.073 (14)

17. 27-Carson McCarl, 12.082 (5)

18. 21-Adam Gullion, 12.112 (8)

19. 05-Colin Smith, 12.199 (6)

20. 5J-Javen Ostermann, 12.254 (22)

21. 14E-Tim Estenson, 12.255 (11)

22. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 12.308 (24)

23. 31A-CJ Johnson, 12.323 (13)

24. 91A-Reed Allex, 12.705 (9).

Qualifying Group B:

1. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.422 (6)

2. 11X-Gregg Bakker, 11.508 (17)

3. 83M-Justin Henderson, 11.523 (3)

4. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 11.566 (5)

5. 40-Clint Garner, 11.568 (11)

6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 11.610 (1)

7. 81-Terry McCarl, 11.614 (13)

8. 99-Austin McCarl, 11.630 (14)

9. 5-Eric Lutz, 11.645 (4)

10. 53X-Joe Beaver, 11.664 (23)

11. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 11.693 (18)

12. 23W-Sam Henderson, 11.747 (9)

13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 11.769 (20)

14. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.800 (7)

15. 57-Matt Fredericksen, 11.801 (24)

16. 33B-Scott Broty, 11.811 (12)

17. 82-Jason Martin, 11.812 (10)

18. 20-Brant O’Banion, 11.901 (15)

19. 33-James Broty, 11.968 (21)

20. 14J-Mike Johnston, 12.021 (16)

21. 11B-Ben Woods, 12.504 (8)

22. 0-Alex Schriever, 12.711 (19)

23. 7-Clinton Bruns, 12.859 (2)

24. 11XS-Donovan Peterson, 12.907 (22)

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 56N-Davey Heskin (1)

2. 4J-Lee Grosz (3)

3. 53-Jack Dover (5)

4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2)

5. 17W-Shane Golobic (8)

6. 44S-Trey Starks (4)

7. 35L-Cody Ledger (6)

8. 27-Carson McCarl (9)

9. 75-Tommy Barber (7)

10. 14E-Tim Estenson (11)

11. 05-Colin Smith (10)

12. 31A-CJ Johnson (12)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1)

2. ACE-Dusty Zomer (2)

3. 20G-Chris Graf (3)

4. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7)

5. 88-Kyle Offill (5)

6. 22-Kaleb Johnson (8)

7. 4-Cody Hansen (6)

8. 21-Adam Gullion (9)

9. 5J-Javen Ostermann (10)

10. 101-Chuck McGillivray (11)

11. 91A-Reed Allex (12)

12. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (4).

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 40-Clint Garner (2)

2. 09-Matt Juhl (4)

3. 83M-Justin Henderson (3)

4. 81-Terry McCarl (1)

5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6)

6. 5-Eric Lutz (5)

7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7)

8. 33-James Broty (10)

9. 57-Matt Fredericksen (8)

10. 11B-Ben Woods (11)

11. 7-Clinton Bruns (12)

12. 82-Jason Martin (9)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (3)

2. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (2)

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7)

4. 23W-Sam Henderson (6)

5. 33B-Scott Broty (8)

6. 14J-Mike Johnston (10)

7. 0-Alex Schriever (11)

8. 99-Austin McCarl (1)

9. 20-Brant O’Banion (9)

10. 11X-Gregg Bakker (4)

11. 53X-Joe Beaver (5)

12. DNS: 11XS-Donovan Peterson

C-Main (12 Laps):

1. 75-Tommy Barber (1)

2. 20-Brant O’Banion (4)

3. 14E-Tim Estenson (5)

4. 05-Colin Smith (9)

5. 5J-Javen Ostermann (2)

6. 53X-Joe Beaver (12)

7. 57-Matt Fredericksen (3)

8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6)

9. 31A-CJ Johnson (13)

10. 11B-Ben Woods (7)

11. 91A-Reed Allex (10)

12. 7-Clinton Bruns (11)

13. DNS: 11X-Gregg Bakker

14. DNS: 82-Jason Martin

15. DNS: 41S-Dominic Scelzi

16. DNS: 11XS-Donovan Peterson

B-Main (15 Laps):

1. 44S-Trey Starks (3)

2. 5-Eric Lutz (2)

3. 35L-Cody Ledger (6)

4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4)

5. 33-James Broty (12)

6. 14E-Tim Estenson (15)

7. 14J-Mike Johnston (5)

8. 53X-Joe Beaver (18)

9. 4-Cody Hansen (7)

10. 20-Brant O’Banion (14)

11. 75-Tommy Barber (13)

12. 5J-Javen Ostermann (17)

13. 05-Colin Smith (16)

14. 0-Alex Schriever (9)

15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8)

16. 21-Adam Gullion (11)

17. DNS: 99-Austin McCarl

18. DNS: 27-Carson McCarl

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1)

2. 17W-Shane Golobic (17)

3. 53-Jack Dover (9)

4. 44S-Trey Starks (21)

5. 40-Clint Garner (6)

6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell (4)

7. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (2)

8. 81-Terry McCarl (15)

9. 09-Matt Juhl (7)

10. 22-Kaleb Johnson (24)

11. 88-Kyle Offill (18)

12. 14-Jody Rosenboom (14)

13. 20G-Chris Graf (10)

14. 11M-Brendan Mullen (12)

15. 17-Lee Goos Jr (13)

16. 23W-Sam Henderson (16)

17. 83M-Justin Henderson (11)

18. 4J-Lee Grosz (5)

19. 35-Skylar Prochaska (19)

20. ACE-Dusty Zomer (8)

21. 56N-Davey Heskin (3)

22. 33B-Scott Broty (20)

23. 5-Eric Lutz (22)

24. 35L-Cody Ledger (23)

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 14-Nick Barger (2)

2. 5-Stu Snyder (3)

3. 45-Monty Ferriera (6)

4. 24-Chris Graf (5)

5. 22W-Aaron Werner (1)

6. 32-Trefer Waller (7)

7. 8H-Jacob Hughes (4)

8. 8-Micah Slendy (8)

9. 7-Johnny Sullivan (9)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 20P-Shon Pointer (2)

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1)

3. 32X-Darin Spielman (4)

4. 4W-Nathan Weiler (5)

5. 35-Mike Stegenga (3)

6. 05-Tim Ottenbacher (6)

7. 0-Chase Weiler (7)

8. 98-Nate Barger (9)

9. 05X-Brandon Allen (8)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 4X-Jason Danley (1)

2. 7C-Toby Chapman (2)

3. 20-Brandt Obanion (4)

4. 7JL-Jared Jansen (3)

5. 24T-Chris Thram (6)

6. 7X-Shane Fick (5)

7. 1B-Brandon Horton (7)

8. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe (8)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 12-Tyler Drueke (2)

2. 91-Adam Gullion (4)

3. 12N-Neil Nickolite (3)

4. 10-Trevor Serbus (7)

5. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter (6)

6. 12L-John Lambertz (8)

7. 20B-Bryan Park (5)

8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 24T-Chris Thram (3)

2. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter (4)

3. 7X-Shane Fick (7)

4. 12L-John Lambertz (8)

5. 98-Nate Barger (14)

6. 8H-Jacob Hughes (9)

7. 05-Tim Ottenbacher (6)

8. 32-Trefer Waller (5)

9. 1B-Brandon Horton (11)

10. 0-Chase Weiler (10)

11. 7-Johnny Sullivan (17)

12. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (16)

13. 22W-Aaron Werner (1)

14. 20B-Bryan Park (12)

15. 35-Mike Stegenga (2)

16. 8-Micah Slendy (13)

17. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe (15)

18. DNS: 05X-Brandon Allen.

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1)

2. 12-Tyler Drueke (8)

3. 5-Stu Snyder (6)

4. 20P-Shon Pointer (5)

5. 12N-Neil Nickolite (4)

6. 91-Adam Gullion (10)

7. 20-Brandt Obanion (3)

8. 14-Nick Barger (12)

9. 7X-Shane Fick (19)

10. 24T-Chris Thram (17)

11. 7C-Toby Chapman (9)

12. 10-Trevor Serbus (16)

13. 12L-John Lambertz (20)

14. 24-Chris Graf (13)

15. 4W-Nathan Weiler (14)

16. 7JL-Jared Jansen (15)

17. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter (18)

18. 32X-Darin Spielman (7)

19. 45-Monty Ferriera (2)

20. 4X-Jason Danley (11)