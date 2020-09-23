T.J.’s Takaways from the Opening Night of the Governor’s Reign

While the track and racing lines have changed over the past 18 years at Eldora there were some similarities to both laps by Dollansky and Gravel. Dollansky turned his lap lap in the spring after a Friday program was rained out at Eldora with cool conditions. It rained enough on Friday that we had to wait to enter the tunnel before crossing the racetrack for water to be removed. Gravel didn’t have the rain the night before but had a cool, calm day to work with.

The moment was also captured by the in-car camera Gravel was carrying for the Floracing broadcast.

The biggest difference though was Dollansky went on to win that feature event on April 12, 2002 while just as it appeared Gravel was heading towards the front, he ended up on his side while racing for second position with Kerry Madsen.

Gravel did make a statement though on how strong he will be with the Jason Johnson Racing team this week at Eldora. Considering the weight rule that Dollansky did not have to contend with, tire rules, and other changes to the cars Gravel’s lap was just as impressive as Dollansky’s. Anyone implying that some sort of asterisk needs to be placed on Gravel’s lap in my eyes is in the wrong.